Boyne Valley Catholic events

• St. Matthew Festival: Join us on August 18 for our annual festival. A delicious Polish meal, live music, free children’s activities, cash raffle, and auctions will await your arrival.

• Daily Mass: Is being held on Thursday’s at 8:00 am at St. Augustine’s and at 8:00 am on Friday’s at St. Matthew’s. This will be our regular weekly schedule. Please join us for morning worship.

• Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

• RCIA Inquiry: Begins at 6:00 pm at St. Matthews.

• Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 8 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

• Skype Meeting with Nicaragua: We will again be having a conversation with our brothers and sisters in El Cacao, Nicaragua on Saturday, August 24th at noon at St. Matthew parish hall. On our pastoral council survey, we had some explicitly express an interest in this ministry. All are welcome and encouraged to attend! I think you will find the discussions very enlightening and informative. We sure learn much from our friends in Nicaragua.