Boyne Valley Catholic events

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 146

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on July 14th the 15th Week in Ordinary Time:

Pastoral Council survey: We are one week into our pastoral council survey. If you have not had time to fill one out, I ask that you do so as the survey is due in two weeks (July 20th). You can find the survey in the gathering spaces of our churches, along with in the office. We also emailed the survey via google survey. Thank you in advance for your help. The council needs your input at they work to set future goals and vision for the faith community.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Stephens’ Ministry: Will be held on Wednesday, July 17 th at 6:00 pm at St. Matthews.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 8 am at St. Matthew's for the protection of our Church and our nation.