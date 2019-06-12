Boyne Valley Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on June 16th the 11th Week in Ordinary Time:

RCIA Inquiry: RCIA session will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 6:00 pm. We invite anyone who may have an interest in the Catholic faith to join us. If you know of someone, please let them know that a new inquiry session is just beginning.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Summer Book Club News! The reading club will be held on Wednesday evening at 6pm at the Place’s home. The book we are reading is “Crazy Love” by Frances Chan. Anyone interested in attending, please email Cindi Place at cindiplace@gmail.com or call 231-582-9700.

Grief Support Group In coordination with our Stephen’s Ministry, BVCC will be offering a Grief Support Group each week on Wednesday at 7:00 pm. People experiencing grief can feel a void that at times can seem insurmountable. As time moves on, many who are grieving feel a need to share their joys, memories, and even their despair about their loved one. It is through open dialogue with others and our shared faith in the Risen Christ that we can hopefully begin to heal. For more information, please contact Doug and Janice Reynolds, or Marilyn Cleary.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 8 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

All Softball Players: We are getting ready to start our new season of Softball on June 11th at 6:30 at Rotary Park We are currently looking for players. Any boy and girl, man or woman, ages 12 and up to any age! You are invited to come join the fun. This is a great family activity. If you can’t play, come and enjoy an evening out and cheer the team on.