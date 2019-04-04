Boyne Valley Catholic events

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 76

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on April 7th the Fifth Week of Lent:

Whole Community Night – From Ashes to Easter – Part 2 We will continue on our journey “From Ashes to Easter”, this evening April 7th at 5:30 pm at St. Matthew’s. We will be looking at Holy Week and the ensuing Easter season. Father John Riccardo will again be facilitating the discussions. You need not have been present at the first session to join this session.

Junior and Senior High Youth Faith Formation: Sunday evening, April 7th at 5:30 pm.

Stations of the Cross: Held Monday evenings at 7:00 pm at. St. Augustine during the season of Lent and each Friday evening at 7:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Lenten Talk and Soup Supper: Beginning at 5:30 pm with the Lenten talk topic “A Journey with our Saints, followed by soup supper potluck beginning at 6:00 pm

RCIA: Will meet on Tuesday evening at 6:30pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City after at Soup Supper,

Eucharistic Adoration:

To be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am until noon at St. Augustine’s

3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Stephen’s Ministry: Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.