Boyne tree seedling giveaway April 25

The National Arbor Day Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the USDA Forest Service has announced that Boyne City has been awarded the designation of Tree City USA for the 15th straight year.

“We commend Boyne City’s elected officials, volunteers and its citizens for providing vital care for its urban forest” said John Rosenow, chief executive and founder of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees provide numerous environmental, economical and heath benefits to millions of people each day, and we applaud communities that make planting and caring for trees a top priority”

In observance of Arbor Day, Boyne City’s annual seedling giveaway will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm at City Hall.

This year the city will be giving away White Pine, Norway Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, Highbush Cranberry and Red Osier Dogwood.

Come early for the best selection.

We are asking that each individual limit their selection of trees to a total of two bundles.

With continued efforts through Boyne City’s Urban Forestry and street tree programs the city is currently taking names and address of city residents who would like to have a tree either planted, trimmed or removed from the city right–of–way at their property.

For additional information about any of the tree programs offered by the city, please contact Tim Faas, Public Works Director at (231) 582-0375.