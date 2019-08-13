Boyne trail system completed

Whether you enjoy walking, biking, or cross-country skiing, the new Boyne City Avalanche Preserve multi-use …

And, now that the trail system construction has been finished, the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 20. to celebrate the project’s completion and to honor the volunteers who made it happen.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held near the parking lot at the base of Avalanche Mountain.

The expert-level “Stroll the Steeps” was the final trail to be completed by volunteers from the Top Of Michigan Mountain Bike Association.

The public is invited to attend, bring your bike and ride one of the many trails after the ceremony.