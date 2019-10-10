Boyne to Boyne trail work begins

The Boyne City to Boyne Falls trail construction is underway following a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday Oct. 2.

Construction for an approximately 6.2 mile new non-motorized trail linking Boyne City, Boyne Valley Township, Boyne Mountain Resort and the Village of Boyne Falls formally began with a ground breaking ceremony held Wednesday morning, October 2nd, along the route.

According to Boyne City City Manager Michael Cain the construction of the trail reflects the vision, collaboration and perseverance of many that are making the long proposed trail a reality.

Special recognition was given to Boyne City resident and Park and Recreation Board Chairperson Michael Sheehan his some two decades of effort to get the trail to construction.

Representative of many of the organizations associated with the project were present for the ground breaking.

Those organizations included: North Country Bike Club, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Charlevoix County, Boyne Valley Township,

Village of Boyne Falls, Boyne Mountain, Frey Foundation, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the City of Boyne City.

Construction for the new non-motorized trail will continue this fall, resume in the spring of 2020 with a scheduled completion date on June 11, 2020 Work on the over 1.77 million dollar trail in being done by J & N Constriction of Gaylord. OHM of Petoskey designed the project.

When completed the trail is anticipated to be a new economic driver in the region serving residents and visitors alike.

Through Boyne City users of the new trail will be able to connect to existing and future phases of the Boyne City/Charlevoix Trail, providing connections to the Wheelway which connects Charlevoix, Petoskey and Harbor Spring.

Future efforts may provide connections to the Traverse City area TART trail system and ultimately the Iron Belle that traverses the entire state of Michigan.