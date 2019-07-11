Boyne Thunder July 12-13

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 121

The 16th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run brings beautiful boats and excitement for all ages …

The 16th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run brings beautiful boats and excitement for all ages to Boyne City and parts of Northern Michigan Friday and Saturday, July 12-13.

The poker run showcases 120 high performance boats from across the country, roaring through the waters of Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan on a 130-mile excursion, in search of the best poker hand.

The Poker Run, where proceeds benefit Camp Quality, Challenge Mountain and Boyne City Main Street, begins with a series of parade laps starting at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday July 13, leaving from the Boyne City Marina.

Veterans Park, Peninsula Park and Tannery Beach offer some of the best views for spectators.

Boats in the poker run will speed off to Elk Rapids, Northport, Harbor Springs, and Bay Harbor, with a lunch stop in downtown Charlevoix, and a final card stop near Horton Bay.

The day concludes with a dinner and an auction at Veterans Park where participants “play” their cards to see who has the best hand.

With near record high water levels in Lake Charlevoix, the parade laps will be run at slower speeds this year.

In addition to the Poker Run, the weekend offers other activities in Boyne City, including a Friday night dinner for the boaters in Veterans Park and an expanded Stroll the Streets downtown running an extra half hour from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with music and entertainment and an incredible displays of boats and classic cars.

Boyne Thunder supports Camp Quality, Challenge Mountain, and Boyne City Main Street programming.

More info at boynethunder.com.