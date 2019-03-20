Boyne spelling bee April 3

Boyne City’s adults-only spelling bee to support the Boyne City Main Street Walkabout Sculpture Show …

Boyne City’s adults-only spelling bee to support the Boyne City Main Street Walkabout Sculpture Show returns this April.

Lindsay’s 4th Annual Boyne Bee will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday April 3 at the Pine Lake Lodge, upstairs in the Boyne City Tap Room at 220 S. Lake St.

Get there early to register, snag a table and get drinks and pizza.

This adults-only spelling bee will involve teams of two vying for bragging rights to be the biggest Queen (or King) BEE in Boyne City.

You won’t want to miss this hilarious event.

Grab your favorite spelling partner and enter the competition or show up to cheer on (or jeer) your favorite team.

The entry fee is $25 in advance for a team of two, or $30 on the day of the event.

This event is a fundraiser for The 5th Annual Walkabout Sculpture Show, a partnership between artists, the Boyne City Main Street Program, volunteers and sponsors who believe art is a way of life.

Pine Lake Lodge will have wood-fired pizza and beverages for sale with $1 from each pizza and $1 per draft beer going to the Walkabout Sculpture Show.

If you have questions, call Main Street Executive Director Kelsie King-Duff at 231-582-9009 or email mainstreet@boynecity.com.