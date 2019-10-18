Boyne schools to hold bond meetings

Boyne City Public Schools could ask voters for a renewal of a bond at the …

Boyne City Public Schools could ask voters for a renewal of a bond at the May election to help fund school improvements.

Look for the Wednesday Oct. 23 Boyne City Gazette exclusive full story from this week’s informational tour relating to the proposed bond renewal.

BCPS Superintendent Pat Little will be hosting two community meetings in the coming weeks to gather feedback from the community about maintaining and improving the school’s facilities and equipment.

Since last spring, the Board of Education has been reviewing administrative feedback and at the last Board meeting toured the middle school to inspect some of the learning spaces that are in need of improvement.

At the meeting, community members will be asked to offer feedback on the current buildings and equipment.

Superintendent Little will also review the 1st public draft of plans for improvement.

Superintendent Little states, “BCPS currently maintains a total of approximately 302,000 square feet of building space that services 1,459 students ages 3 to 20.

The Rambler community has a strong and proud tradition of maintaining quality learning environments for its students. I hope that citizens will come and contribute to our understanding of what the needs are for the schools in the future.”

The following are the ages of the current school buildings:

● Boyne City Elementry – 42 years

● Boyne City Middle School – 58 years

● Boyne City High School – 18 years

● Boyne City Education Center – 41 years

● Average building age – 40 years

If community groups or clubs would like to have a presentation on this proposal or individual citizens have questions or feedback, please contact Superintendent Little at (231) 439-8190.

The Board is expected to vote on a resolution at it’s December Board Meeting authorizing an election on May 5, 2020.

Event Summary

Location: Boyne City Middle School Library

Dates: Nov 7 & 13

Time: 7:00 pm