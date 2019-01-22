Boyne schools reopens following flu scare

The school closed Jan. 16-18 after a high number of students became ill with a strain of influenza.

By Benjamin J. Gohs, Editor

Boyne City Public Schools was back in session on Monday Jan. 21 following a three-day shutdown over health concerns last week.

“We are back to normal attendance patterns this morning in all programs,” said Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little on Monday Jan. 21. “Even with the very cold temps, our students and staff are back in class today.”