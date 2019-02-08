Boyne School Forest project

In an effort to protect land and water quality while connecting people to nature, the …

In an effort to protect land and water quality while connecting people to nature, the Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association (TOMMBA) is raising funds for the Boyne School Forest Expansion project.

So far, $8,839 of the $141,161 needed has been raised.

With a goal of 140 acres of public access conserved by the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy in Evangeline Township, the fundraising effort continues until Mar 31.