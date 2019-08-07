Boyne rubbish collection coming up

The City will hold its weekly residential rubbish collection program starting on Aug. 28.
This collection will serve all three-unit or less residential properties in the City.
It does not serve commercial properties.
Main Street and the areas South of Main Street:
Pick – up service will begin on Wednesday August 28th. Items for collection should be placed out after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and before 7 a.m. Wednesdays. See schedule below for dates of collection.
North of Main Street:
Pick-up service will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Items for this collection should be placed out after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and before 7 a.m. Thursday.
See schedule below for dates of collection.
|Collection Area
|Weekly
Pick-up day
|August
|September
|Main Street and the area South of Main Street
|Wednesday
|28th
|4th
|North of Main Street
|Thursday
|29th
|5th
This program is in addition to, not a replacement of, your existing residential household garbage collection.
It is still your responsibility to properly dispose of your garbage separately.
Materials must originate from the residence, and not from elsewhere or from residents’ contractors.
Materials for collection must be placed within the curb-lawn areas of right of way – that is between curbs and sidewalks; or just behind curbs where there are no sidewalks; or at street shoulders where there are no curbs.
The total volume of all items that may be placed out for collection per house each week is limited to two cubic yards (think of filling an area the size of a short bed pick-up truck).
Because this program is not limited to 1 week, you have plenty of time to have your items collected and do not have to have them all out for the first collection or all at once.
Please do not place materials out at the street for collection before 5 p.m. the day before your pick-up.
In addition, the pick-up will start at 7 a.m. so have any items out by then.
For more information or program updates visit us on the web at www.cityofboynecity.com or call City Hall at 582-6597.
Weekly Residential Rubbish-Collection Program
(Services provided to residences with 3 or less residential units)
The total volume of all items is limited to two cubic yards per week (volume of a short bed truck)
NOTE: Do not put any items in any dark plastic garbage bags, as they will not be picked up
Material excluded from collection:
Questions? Cntact Tim Faas (Director of Public Works) 231-582-0375