Boyne Rotary open meeting Sept. 23

The Boyne City Rotary Club will hold an open meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday Sept. 23 at Cafe Sante in Boyne City.

The public is invited to attend and learn how Rotary contributes to the Boyne community and how our service projects benefit people around the world.

This meeting will take the place of the usual weekly held at 7 a.m. on the first, second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Boyne District Library Community Room.

The club holds its evening open meeting once a month, on the third Monday, and all future open meetings are slated to be held at Cafe Sante.