Boyne Rotary mtg open to public

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 59

The Boyne City Rotary Club will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. …

The Boyne City Rotary Club will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday March 18 at Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen, 112 South Park St. in Boyne City, to allow the public to learn how Rotary Club contributes to the Boyne community and how its service projects benefit people around the world.