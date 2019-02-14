Boyne robotics team needs $25k

Students of Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team are in need of sponsors for their For …

Students of Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team are in need of sponsors for their For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics 2019 season.

The team has been participating in the FIRST Robotics program since 2012 and, according to school officials, has done very well for being such a young team.

The annual cost of registering for Regional and State competitions is $9,000.

This expense, along with the cost of materials for the robot, transportation, lodging, food and other items require that they seek support in the amount of a total of $25,000 from the community.

This support may come in the form of a monetary or in-kind donation, or in the form of volunteer mentor help for the team.

To raise money for our team expenses, we are working on many fundraising activities but our largest source of funding is community and corporate sponsorships.

All donations are administered by the Boyne City Public Schools system, are tax deductible, and—team organizers say—would be greatly appreciated and publicly recognized throughout the year by the team as a vital part in helping us reach our annual financial goal of $25,000.

The Blaze Robotics team would be happy to schedule a presentation to share more specific information with you.

This is a unique opportunity to be directly involved in the education of students in your community and the development of your future workforce.

To schedule a presentation, call or email Coach Karen Jarema, at (231) 439-8130 or email her at bcblaze@boyne.k12.mi.us.