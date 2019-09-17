Boyne Ramblers sports news

Results from recent Boyne City High School cross country, volleyball, and soccer games.

Boyne City XC

Submitted by

Coach Andy Place

The Boyne City Cross Country teams traveled to Northwood University in Midland for Northwood’s first annual Invitational on Saturday.

High School teams raced in the morning followed by college teams in the afternoon.

Most of the Rambler runners ran their season best times and many ran personal record times.

The girls team finished 4th behind Frankenmuth, Flint Powers, and Saginaw Heritage.

Ava Maginity finished second overall and ran her personal best time of 19:23, which ties Avery Stadt’s Freshman record.

Avery placed 6th running a season best 19:58.

Jordan Noble, Taylor Noble, Sarah Sterling, Reagan May, and Madelyn Sobleski all ran personal record times.

Lydia Frasz finished as our 5th runner in her first meet of the year.

Jaelyn Jarema, Megan Harmeling, Saylor Caverly, and Rylie Woodall continue to run strong races and give our team great depth.

The boys team finished 7th beating the other two Division 3 schools.

Kolton Stadt led the boys team edging out Will Maginity by one second.

Kolton’s 17:43 is a personal record for him.

Jeffery Kerr and Paxton Giem both ran personal record times.

Devon Hayden and Mikey Olund ran their season best times.

Tim Gutcher was just a couple of seconds from his personal record time.

The High School teams stayed to watch alumni Emily Sterling and Dominic Santina run in the college races.

Emily finished 12th on her Northern Michigan University team and Dominic led his Rochester College team.

On an additional side note; two coach’s sons and former LMC Cross Country runners were coaching High School teams at the meet.

Andrew Plude, son of former Charlevoix coaches Ken and Mary Plude, is coaching at Midland High School and Jesse Place, son of Boyne City coach Andy Place, is coaching at Saginaw Heritage.

Girls results

2nd Ava Maginity 19:23

6th Avery Stadt 19:58

23rd Jordan Noble 21:31

30th Jaelyn Jarema 22:07

38th Lydia Frasz 22:31

39th Taylor Noble 22:33

57th Sarah Sterling 24:07

58th Megan Harmeling 24:10

61st Saylor Caverly 24:47

62nd Rylie Woodall 24:54

63rd Reagan May 25:04

71st Madelyn Sobleski 27:42

Boys Results

31st Kolton Stadt 17:43

32nd Will Maginity 17:44

50th Devon Hayden 18:31

63rd Tim Gutcher 19:38

64th Jeffery Kerr 19:42

74th Paxton Giem 21:52

75th Mikey Olund 22:22

84th Kenny Krist 30:48

Boys Soccer

submitted by

Coach Ross Daniels

Result from the Thursday Sept. 12 match at Boyne Mountain:

Varsity:

Boyne City – 10

Kalkaska – 2

Nic Santina and Ben Leaman shared the win in goal for Boyne City, recording 2 saves – goals against were scored on a penalty kick & free kick in the second half.

Boyne City recorded 18 shots on target. Ben Leaman opened the scoring within the 1st minute when he finished a cross from Neels Ronnau (1-0). Daniel Gallo scored a minute later finishing a pass again from Neels (2-0).

Neels Ronnau got on the scoresheet within a minute scoring a solo effort (3-0).

Neels then scored again three minutes later making the score 4-0 within 8 minutes.

Anders Foltz (assist Phillip Banner 15th minute) and Luis Villanueva (assist Derek Word 19th minute) brought the score to 6-0 at halftime.

Derek Word scored 2 minutes into the second half; followed by Neels Ronnau at minute 26 & 27; capped off with Daniel Gallo scoring the final goal to end the game with 10 minutes to go.

Goal scorers & totals:

Neels Ronnau – 4 goals

Daniel Gallo – 2 goals

Ben Leaman – 1 goal

Anders Foltz – 1 goal

Luis Villanueva – 1 goal

Assists recorded by Phillip Banner (2), Neels Ronnau (2), Derek Word, Joel Carter

Record: 2 wins, 2 losses, 4 draws

Boys Soccer result from the Sept. 10 match between Boyne City and Elk Rapids.

Varsity:

Boyne City – 1

Elk Rapids – 3

In goal for Boyne City was Nic Santina who made 14 saves throughout, conceding 3 goals.

Elk Rapids scored two quick goals in the first half (22nd & 23rd minutes).

Boyne regained composure to keep the deficit to 2 heading into half time.

11 minutes into the second half Boyne City got on the board thanks to a quick turn & finish from Daniel Gallo, assisted by a Phillip Banner corner kick. Elk Rapids made the score 3-1 with 16 minutes to play in the game.

Record: 1 win, 2 loss, 4 draws

Volleyball

submitted by

Coach Mallory Slate

Boyne City starts 1-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference after beating Harbor Springs 3-0 on Thursday Sept. 12.

The Ramblers started out strong both offensively and defensively behind Libero Katelyn Gabos and Setter Annabelle Seelye.

Maggee Behling went on a 6 point serving run followed by a 5 point serving run by Gabby Musser to end the first set with a 25-14 win.

Harbor made some adjustments and started picking apart Boyne’s defense with tips but the Ramblers rallied back and were able to take set two 25-21.

Set three was all Ramblers again behind a 9-point serving run by Jillian Cain and great defense by Chelsey Coleman and Gabos to give the Ramblers the win 25-13.

This win felt truly like a team win.

Every single one of our players got some decent playing time in and it feels good to know that whoever we have on the court at the time will do what they need to do in order to get the job done.

It’s a great way to start out conference play, but we have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for Kalkaska who we will see next Thursday.

Leading Ladies:

#2 Setter Annabelle Seelye: 5 kills, 18 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs

#13 Middle Hitter Josee Behling: 6 kills

#7 Middle Hitter Jillian Cain: 4 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 2 for 3 on serve receptions

#8 Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 5 kills, 2 aces, 100% serving, 2 digs

#15 Libero Katelyn Gabos: 5 kills, 11 digs, 15 for 16 on serve receptions

#10 Defensive Specialist Chelsey Coleman: 9 digs

# 4 Outside Hitter Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces, 3 for 3 on serve receive

Junior Varsity results

The Boyne City JV Team also won in three sets with scores of 25-10, 25-7, and 15-8.

Leading Ladies:

Braylyn Rincon 17 assists

Maggie Seaver 3 kills and 4 aces

Sarah Johnson 3 kills

Keni Ciesielski 3 kills

Grace Dawson 3 aces

Savannah Hausler 3 aces

The Boyne City Freshmen Team also won in three sets

Sept. 10 volleyball results

Boyne City wins thrilling 5 set match against Cheboygan on Sept. 10.

The Chiefs came out strong in game one with tremendous serving to knock Boyne out of set one with a 15-25 win.

The Ramblers offense took the reins and powered through Cheboygan defense returning the favor and taking set two 25-12 and set three 25-19.

With Boyne needing to just win one more set to take the match Cheboygan came out on fire taking a 16-5 lead in set four.

Boyne was able to rally back and tie up the game at 18-18 but the hitting from Angie S was too much for Boyne defense and the Chiefs took set four 21-25.

Set five was all Boyne City.

Annabelle Seelye got the Ramblers up 11-0 with some great serving and Cheboygan couldn’t put anything together after that. Boyne took set five 15-6.

Winning five set matches is our main focus this year.

It has been a struggle for us in the past, we loose all momentum and get flustered when we are down a few points.

Tonight I was happy with how excited the girls were and how they kept up the intensity even when we started out with that first loss.

I have such a Senior heavy team that I just keep drilling into them that this is the last time they will play on the volleyball court for Boyne City so they might as well go out and have fun and play together as a team, that’s exactly what they did tonight and it paid off.

Leading Ladies:

Annabelle Seelye #2 Setter: 18 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace, 19 digs

Brooklyn Fitzpatrick #4 Outside Hitter: 16 kills, 13 for 14 on serve receive, 2 blocks, 20 digs

Katelyn Gabos #15 Libero: 29 for 30 serve receive, 29 digs, 4 aces

Jillian Cain #7 Middle Hitter: 8 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs

Josee Behling #13 Middle Hitter: 4 blocks

Gabby Musser #8 Outside Hitter: 6 kills, 5 digs