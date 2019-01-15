Boyne Ramblers seek football coach

Boyne City High School has posted its Varsity Football Head Coach position.

The school announced on Nov. 2, 2018, that Coach David Hills had decided to hang up his whistle after leading the program for 16 years and becoming the winningest coach in school history (125-45).

The Boyne City Football Program has a long and storied history, including 117 seasons, 22 league championships, 3 MHSAA District Championships (2001, 2014, 2015), 2 MHSAA Regional Championships (2001, 2015), and 3 State Championship (1956, 1957, 1961).

An important part of the Rambler football tradition is the strength of its youth football program which continues to have very strong participation in grades 3-6 and the success in recent years at the middle school football program is an indication of the growing nature of the program.

Football games in Boyne City are community events, where multiple aspects of the community come together to support the team and enjoy Northern Michigan fall Friday nights.

Besides a great tradition of football, Boyne City also takes great pride in their facilities, their high school band, and the school has a unique career technical education program (the Rambler Sports Network) that televises its games to Rambler fans all over the world via the Internet.

The Boyne City Public School District has posted multiple teaching positions for the 2019-20 school year at the same time as posting the Head Football Coach position.

One is a middle school social studies position and the other is for high school English.

According to Athletic Director John Hertel, “We are looking for the best coaching candidate to lead the program. The best candidate may or may not be a teacher.”

The deadline for applying to the job is Friday, February 8th. Interested applicants should email a letter of application, résumé, and references to Athletic Director John Hertel at jhertel@boyne.k12.mi.us .