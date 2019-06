Boyne Presbyterian Annual Sale

ANNUAL SALE

Friday (6/28) 9-5

Saturday (6/29) 9-2

With ½ price beginning at noon on Saturday

Many items just $1

401 S. Park St. corner of Pine St. First Presbyterian Church (red Church)

Upright working piano (free)

Asst. clothing

Toys

Tools

Household items.

Everything must go!