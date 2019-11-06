Boyne Police weekly reports

Monday October 14

0916 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1128 Assist with vehicle search in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1400 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1435 Report of 4wheeler racing through Rotary Park.

1435 Report of a car on Vogel St that is very loud and likes to floor it on the corners.

1520 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1624 Report of AirPods stolen on Friday.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 15

1015 Report of 4wheeler racing through the Rotary Park again

2217 Assist Sheriff Dept on Deer Lake Rd.

Wednesday October 16

1000 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1315 Assault complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1727 Road hazard on N. Lake St. in front of the FD.

1924 PR at High School VolleyBuff game.

Thursday October 17

1204 H&R crash in the Industrial Park.

1528 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1612 Report of loud vehicle on Hull St.

1645 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Park St

1757 Suspicious situation at Avalanche

1934 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

2126 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

2305 Foot patrol at Boyne River mouth.

2328 Assist Sheriff Dept in Boyne Falls.

Friday October 18

0029 Dispatched a deer at Lakeshore Dr and Marshall Rd.

0825 Citizen assist in the 900 block of W Division St.

1348 Driving complaint from Charlevoix St and Michigan.

1445 PR schools for Homecoming parade

1528 Report of the 4-wheeler driving on state St east of East St.

1740 Personal injury crash at Boyne Ave. and E. Main St. Citation issued for Fail to stop in assured clear distance.

1734 PR – Escort Cross Country team relay from the Lutheran Church to the football game.

1845 PR homecoming

1945 PR homecoming

1958 Intoxicated subject in the 400 block of Terrace St.

Saturday October 19

0323 Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Brockway.

1016 Missing person reported from the W Water St

1222 Wallet found in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

1434 Burn permit issued on E. Main St.

1543 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Park St.

2103 PR Homecoming Dance

2138 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2300 PR Homecoming Dance

2330 Report of possible child neglect on Pearl St.

Sunday October 20

0055 Car deer crash on State St near Rotary Park.

Arrested subject on warrant from Emmet County.

0305 Assist Sheriff Dept on Springvale Rd.

1736 Found wallet on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Was returned to owner.

1940 Report of an egg thrown at door in the 300 block of E Division St

1953 Assist EMS on W Ann St.

2017 Residence egged on Franklin St

2311 Arrested subject for No Security on Vogel St