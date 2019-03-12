Boyne Police reports

The latest Boyne City Police Department incident reports roundup.

Monday February 25

0800 Found purse in the 100 block of S Park St

1020 Report of large pothole on N Lake St

1247 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of S Park St.

1537 Motorist assist on North St.

1703 Assist Animal control Officer on complaint on Hannah St.

Tuesday February 26

1209 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

1220 Subject at PD to report possible CSC

1306 Assist motorist at Lake and Water.

1322 Vehicle unlock on S. Park near Water St.

1352 Subject at PD to report attempted fraud

1402 Subject at PD to report civil dispute.

1815 Driving violation reported on 75 S coming in from 131. Located the driver

1945 Assisted Sheriff Dept. on Washburn Rd.

2033 PR at the High School.

Wednesday February 27

0730 Threats complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

1024 Juvenile complaint on Brockway St

1057 Truck tire through the boardwalk

1210 Abuse complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1815 PR at high school basketball games.

Thursday February 28

0219 Assist MSP at M75 S and Moll

0642 Car deer crash at Lake and Groveland.

0823 Civil complaint at the PD

1059 Civil complaint from the 900 block of S Lake St

1139 Request for civil standby at unknown location

1222 2 vehicle crash in the 200 block of S Park St

1725 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M75 and Old 75 loop

1945 Report of suicidal subject in the 500 block of N Lake St

2131 Dog running at large on M-75 N

Friday March 1

1318 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1805 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

1827 PR at the High School.

1842 PR at the High School.

2101 Unlock in the 800 block of S Park St

2110 Parking complaint on State St near city limits.

2115 Assist to Emmet Co Sheriff in the 500 block of Hannah St.

Saturday March 2

0739 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Water St.

1555 Assist Sheriff Dept. on S Shore Dr.

1621 Health & Safety issue reported in the 100 block of E Water St

2027 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

2112 Motorist assist at State and Call St

2216 Report of missing person from Forrest Park Ln.

2355 Assist MSP at Boyne Mountain.

Sunday March 3

0109 Fight on W Main St

1029 Alarm on W Water St

1218 Private property damage crash in the 800 block of Brockway.

1245 Found phone on N Lake. Was returned to owner.

1652 Assist EMS on Poplar St.

1829 Report a custody/visitation dispute.

1942 Car deer crash at State and Cozy

2115 Civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St