Boyne Police reports Feb. 11-17

Boyne City Police Department daily activity reports from Monday Feb. 11 to Sunday Feb. 17.

Monday February 11

0524 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of Silver St

0812 Domestic dispute on Pine St

0920 Welfare check on N East St

1036 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. at Behling and Jacquay

1230 Found ice fishing poles and skimmer dropped off at PD

1441 Parking violation in the 300 block of S Park St.

1517 Vehicle unlock Beardsley St

2328 Complaint of dump trucks speeding on E Main.

Tuesday February 12

0004 Welfare check on N Park,

0048 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

0155 Driving complaint from E Main,

1638 Assist EMS in the 1200 block of Pleasant Av

1739 Attempt to locate subject on N East St.

Wednesday February 13

0300 Cleared vehicle parked on Front St for snow removal

1024 Subject in from E Main St ref the trucks hauling snow

1031 Motorist Assist in the 500 block of N East

1300 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of S Lake

1412 Report of subject trespassing and creating disturbance in the 800 block of Brockway.

1502 Report of snowmobile driving up the face of Avalanche

1545 Report of a shoplifter in the 100 block of E Water St.

1619 Assist EMS in the 1200 block of Pleasant Av

Thursday February 14

0305 Towed vehicle from downtown for snow removal

1110 MDOP to vehicle reported on Spring St.

1405 Assist citizen in the 100 block of E Main St.

1418 Report of subject bothering people downtown.

1704 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Second St.

1740 Assist at the high school to “check bags” for the drama group going to NYC.

1811 Found wallet on the sidewalk on East St

1813 Report of lost wallet from the 400 block of N Lake St

1530 Report of assault that had occurred on previous date.

Friday February 15

0058 Vehicle towed from Front St for no plate and no insurance

0835 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1008 Civil custody dispute from the 500 block of N Lake St

1348 Salvage Inspection

1920 Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Park St

2027 PR at the High School basketball game.

Saturday February 16

0202 Motorist assist at Lake and River.

0653 Alarm in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1030 PR at BC Lanes for BC bowling

2055 PR at Middle School dance

2207 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

2241 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

Sunday February 17

0912 Citation issued for speed on W. Michigan near Charlevoix St

1314 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St.

1440 Assist EMS on Behling Rd

1836 Parking Violation in the 800 block of S Lake St.

1855 Citation issued for No Plate in the 1000 block of Pleasant

2116 Civil stand in the 300 block of E Division St.