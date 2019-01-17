Boyne Police reports Dec. 24-Jan. 6

Boyne City Police Department activity logs from Monday Dec. 24 to Sunday Jan. 6.

Monday Dec. 24

0140 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a roll over on Behling near Anderson.

0435 Assist citizen on Boyne City-Charlevoix Rd. near Horton Bay

1044 2 vehicle property damage crash at Michigan and Charlevoix. Arrested subject for DWLR and Fail to Report.

1438 Single vehicle crash at Adams St and Oak St.

2207 Civil complaint in the 1200 block of Pleasant av.

Tuesday Dec. 25

0145 Assist EMS in the 900 block of West St

0130 Lodged stray dog at the shelter

1326 Report a tire on the runway. Unable to locate tire

1646 Assist EMS on Maddy Ln

2208 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Pleasant

2309 Report of a subject in a black hoodie walking in the middle of Division near Pleasant.

Wednesday Dec. 26

0031 Assist citizen in the 300 block of W Division.

1136 Report of missing wallet

1232 Signed off No Proof of Insurance ticket at the PD

1251 Property damage crash in the 400 block of Groveland.

2037 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of State St.

2043 Car deer crash on Lakeshore Dr. near Erber.

Thursday Dec. 27

0234 Civil complaint in the 700 block of Line St.

0441 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Halyard Way.

0817 Citation issued for Fail to Yield entering Roadway on Boyne Av

1051 Transport subject to jail for Probation violation

1202 Assist EMS on Pine Pointe Tr.

1208 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

1523 Assist EMS on E Division St

2008 Civil complaint on Jay Cee Ln.

2234 Assist East Jordan PD in East Jordan.

2318 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

Friday Dec. 28

0136 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

0716 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1445 Report of debris in the roadway on Groveland.

2135 Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N East St. One party left prior to arrival.

Saturday December 29, 2018

0008 Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N East St. Second party returned, and left again.

0034 Arrested subject for MIP 2nd in the 100 block of N East St.

1824 Suspicious subject in the area of Main and Front St

Sunday Dec. 30

1312 Property damage crash at Collings and N. East St. Citation issued for speed.

1359 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1455 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

2254 Vehicle parked in roadway at Pine St and Park St.

2304 Arrested subject on warrant at Lake St and Lower Lake St.

Monday Dec. 31

0458 Civil complaint in the 400 block of North St.

0909 Citation issued for speed at Division and Park.

0920 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1112 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1142 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1615 Driving complaint coming toward town on M-75 S.

1639 Assist EMS in the 200 block of Silver St

1655 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 and Old State Rd

1901 Citation issued for Disregard Stop Sign at Front and Main.

2207 Arrested subject for operating without a license. Second subject cited for GDL violation at Hannah and Vogel Streets

Tuesday Jan. 1

0144 Disturbance on W Main St.

0205 Vehicle unlock on W Main St.

0243 Overdose in the 100 block of W. Morgan. Narcan administered

0435 Report of a possible fight at Lake and Main.

0449 Parking violation in the 100 block of E Water St. Vehicle towed.

0650 Report of overdue subject. Was located.

0741 Arrest subject for DWLS, no insurance, no plate.

0832 Assist EMS on natural death in the 500 block of N Lake St

1246 Private property damage crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

2116 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Behling Rd.

2203 Found purse in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Wednesday Jan. 2

0814 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of E Lincoln

1051 Report of missing iPhone over the weekend.

1239 Complaint about private snow plows on private property in the 500 block of N Lake St

1421 Hit and run crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

1459 Civil complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St

1600 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1823 Assist to FD with fire alarm in the 200 block of W Lincoln

1832 PR at the High School basketball games.

2116 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park

2119 Assist Sheriff Dept. lodging stray dog at shelter

2150 Towed vehicle for no insurance at Brockway and Boyne Av

Thursday Jan. 3

0631 Larceny in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

0836 Assist EMS in the 800 block of E Main St

1130 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Silver St

1300 Assist citizen in the 200 block of S Lake St

1354 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1525 Vehicle Unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1713 Civil Complaint in the Industrial Park

1835 PR at the Basketball games.

2030 PR at the Basketball games

Friday, January 4, 2019

0101 Dog running at large in the 500 block of Spring St.

0216 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Second St.

1120 Served No Trespass Order

1149 Report of lost iPhone 8

1320 Property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1511 Report of large round bale of hay fell off truck right under the light at Lake and Water.

1630 Arrested subject on 2 warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St

1651 Welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St

1920 Citation issued for fail to yield right of way left turn at Water and Park St

2215 Citation issued for disregard stop sign at Front and Main.

Saturday, January 5, 2019

0255 Parking violation on Terrace St.

1115 PR- Farmers Market.

1800 PR-foot patrol downtown.

2023 Assist EMS on Line St

2043 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd N.

Sunday, January 6, 2019

0154 Assist Sheriff Dept. and MSP at Boyne Mountain.

0250 911 check on a mobile phone in the area of E Main. Found intoxicated subject in alley.

1135 Trailer inspection in the 700 block of West St

1206 Narcotics complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

1316 Missing juvenile from W. Court St. Located near Walloon. Transported by EMS for evaluation.

2001 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

2019 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2242 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2329 Driving complaint near the schools. Gone on arrival