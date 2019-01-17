Boyne Police reports Dec. 24-Jan. 6— January 17, 2019
Boyne City Police Department activity logs from Monday Dec. 24 to Sunday Jan. 6.
Monday Dec. 24
0140 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a roll over on Behling near Anderson.
0435 Assist citizen on Boyne City-Charlevoix Rd. near Horton Bay
1044 2 vehicle property damage crash at Michigan and Charlevoix. Arrested subject for DWLR and Fail to Report.
1438 Single vehicle crash at Adams St and Oak St.
2207 Civil complaint in the 1200 block of Pleasant av.
Tuesday Dec. 25
0145 Assist EMS in the 900 block of West St
0130 Lodged stray dog at the shelter
1326 Report a tire on the runway. Unable to locate tire
1646 Assist EMS on Maddy Ln
2208 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Pleasant
2309 Report of a subject in a black hoodie walking in the middle of Division near Pleasant.
Wednesday Dec. 26
0031 Assist citizen in the 300 block of W Division.
1136 Report of missing wallet
1232 Signed off No Proof of Insurance ticket at the PD
1251 Property damage crash in the 400 block of Groveland.
2037 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of State St.
2043 Car deer crash on Lakeshore Dr. near Erber.
Thursday Dec. 27
0234 Civil complaint in the 700 block of Line St.
0441 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Halyard Way.
0817 Citation issued for Fail to Yield entering Roadway on Boyne Av
1051 Transport subject to jail for Probation violation
1202 Assist EMS on Pine Pointe Tr.
1208 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.
1523 Assist EMS on E Division St
2008 Civil complaint on Jay Cee Ln.
2234 Assist East Jordan PD in East Jordan.
2318 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.
Friday Dec. 28
0136 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St
0716 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St
1445 Report of debris in the roadway on Groveland.
2135 Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N East St. One party left prior to arrival.
Saturday December 29, 2018
0008 Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N East St. Second party returned, and left again.
0034 Arrested subject for MIP 2nd in the 100 block of N East St.
1824 Suspicious subject in the area of Main and Front St
Sunday Dec. 30
1312 Property damage crash at Collings and N. East St. Citation issued for speed.
1359 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1455 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St
2254 Vehicle parked in roadway at Pine St and Park St.
2304 Arrested subject on warrant at Lake St and Lower Lake St.
Monday Dec. 31
0458 Civil complaint in the 400 block of North St.
0909 Citation issued for speed at Division and Park.
0920 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St
1112 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St
1142 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1615 Driving complaint coming toward town on M-75 S.
1639 Assist EMS in the 200 block of Silver St
1655 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 and Old State Rd
1901 Citation issued for Disregard Stop Sign at Front and Main.
2207 Arrested subject for operating without a license. Second subject cited for GDL violation at Hannah and Vogel Streets
Tuesday Jan. 1
0144 Disturbance on W Main St.
0205 Vehicle unlock on W Main St.
0243 Overdose in the 100 block of W. Morgan. Narcan administered
0435 Report of a possible fight at Lake and Main.
0449 Parking violation in the 100 block of E Water St. Vehicle towed.
0650 Report of overdue subject. Was located.
0741 Arrest subject for DWLS, no insurance, no plate.
0832 Assist EMS on natural death in the 500 block of N Lake St
1246 Private property damage crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
2116 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Behling Rd.
2203 Found purse in the 400 block of N Lake St.
Wednesday Jan. 2
0814 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of E Lincoln
1051 Report of missing iPhone over the weekend.
1239 Complaint about private snow plows on private property in the 500 block of N Lake St
1421 Hit and run crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.
1459 Civil complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St
1600 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St
1823 Assist to FD with fire alarm in the 200 block of W Lincoln
1832 PR at the High School basketball games.
2116 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park
2119 Assist Sheriff Dept. lodging stray dog at shelter
2150 Towed vehicle for no insurance at Brockway and Boyne Av
Thursday Jan. 3
0631 Larceny in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
0836 Assist EMS in the 800 block of E Main St
1130 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Silver St
1300 Assist citizen in the 200 block of S Lake St
1354 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St
1525 Vehicle Unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1713 Civil Complaint in the Industrial Park
1835 PR at the Basketball games.
2030 PR at the Basketball games
Friday, January 4, 2019
0101 Dog running at large in the 500 block of Spring St.
0216 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Second St.
1120 Served No Trespass Order
1149 Report of lost iPhone 8
1320 Property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1511 Report of large round bale of hay fell off truck right under the light at Lake and Water.
1630 Arrested subject on 2 warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St
1651 Welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St
1920 Citation issued for fail to yield right of way left turn at Water and Park St
2215 Citation issued for disregard stop sign at Front and Main.
Saturday, January 5, 2019
0255 Parking violation on Terrace St.
1115 PR- Farmers Market.
1800 PR-foot patrol downtown.
2023 Assist EMS on Line St
2043 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd N.
Sunday, January 6, 2019
0154 Assist Sheriff Dept. and MSP at Boyne Mountain.
0250 911 check on a mobile phone in the area of E Main. Found intoxicated subject in alley.
1135 Trailer inspection in the 700 block of West St
1206 Narcotics complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.
1316 Missing juvenile from W. Court St. Located near Walloon. Transported by EMS for evaluation.
2001 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.
2019 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
2242 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
2329 Driving complaint near the schools. Gone on arrival