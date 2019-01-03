Boyne Police reports Dec. 10-16

The latest Boyne City Police Department incident reports spanning Dec. 10-16.

Monday December 10

0559 Car deer crash on Pleasant Ave. near the city limits.

1008 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1657 Citation issued for CI No Insurance at Boice and Brockway. Vehicle towed.

1757 Citation issued for CI No Insurance at lake and Groveland. Vehicle towed.

1935 Report of PPO Violation on West St

Tuesday December 11

0425 Assist EMS on N Lake St

1250 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1823 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St

1839 PR at high school wrestling.

Wednesday December 12

0655 Car deer crash at Boyne Av and Main St.

0730 Car deer crash at State St. and Jefferson St.

1056 Fraud complaint reported from the 400 block of Boyne Av

1150 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1335 Citation issued for disregarding stop light at Lake and Water

1340 Attempted mail fraud.

1531 Citation issued for fail to yield left turn on Boyne Av at McDonald’s driveway

1828 Property damage crash at Beardsley and Brockway.

2129 Dead deer on State St. in from of the Baptist Church.

2134 Driving complaint Boyne Ave.

2357 Parking violation on E. Lincoln near S. Park.

Thursday December 13

0053 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N. Park St.

0705 Suspicious subject in the 300 block of E Division St.

0714 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1420Private property damage crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1453 Citation for speed on Boyne Av at School Entrance.

1942 Suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Robinson St.

2057 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

Friday December 14

0025 Found an injured deer in the roadway on W. Michigan near Mechanics.

0745 Cops and doughnuts at the High School.

1100 Salvage Inspection

1241 Salvage inspection

1435 Attempted phone scam reported from Cedar St. The grandparent scheme has started up again.

1500 Assist EMS in the 200 block of W Cedar St

1525 Custody dispute in the 900 block of Brockway.

1840 Citation issued for Expired Registration at Lake and Cherry.

2033 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St.

2035 Dog running at large at Bailey and Jefferson

2225 Vehicle Unlock in the 400 block of High St

Saturday December 15

1039 Citation issued for speed. N. Lake St/Lakeview Dr.

1715 Request for welfare check in the 100 block of N Park St.

1800 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St

1848 Citation issued for speed at Front St and Second St.

2324 Property damage crash at Division and Boyne Ave.

2330 Report of dog barking on Haven Ct.

Sunday December 16

0017 Suspicious situation at Park and Vogel St.

1052 Civil dispute in the 1000 block of S Lake St.

1122 Alarm, 100 block of Water St

1152 Responded to medical alarm on Pine Pointe Tr

1619 Arrested subject for OUID, Poss. of Cocaine, DWLS and an Emmet Co. warrant, N. Lake St. 1730 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Road

2250 Citation issued for speed at Front and Second.