Boyne Police reports Aug. 5-12

The latest collection of daily incident reports compiled from Boyne City Police Department activity.

Monday, August 5, 2019

0032 PPO violation reported from the 300 block of Silver St.

0255 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0313 Suspicious situation reported in the 300 block of Silver St

0639 Found a bag of clothes and Iphone on the picnic table by the marina. Returned to owner.

0805 Report of a verbal altercation on Jefferson St.

0935 Found purse dropped off at PD. Returned to owner

1040 Violation of no contact order in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1050 Found cell phone in Veteran’s Park. Returned to owner

1120 Civil issue in the 600 block of E Main St.

1220 Found key dropped off at PD

1505 A subj on a personal watercraft drove into the swim area at Peninsula Beach.

1956 Vehicle unlock on Ottawa St.

1945 Metal pipe in the road way at Boyne Av and Division St.

2038 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2058 Found wallet on Zink Rd. Returned to owner.

2106 Property damage crash at Water and East St

Tuesday August 6, 2019

0109 Report of three juveniles walking down Division St. Citation issued for curfew.

0705 Car deer crash State St and Call St.

1052 Report of tandem trucks being loaded with a front end loader in the construction zone at Cedar St.

1220 Barking dog complaint on W Court St.

1356 CITATION issued for Expired Plate at Main and Grant.

1622 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

1755 Report of threatening text messages from Line St

Wednesday August 7, 2019

0910 Report of vehicle obstructing view turning onto Lake St off of North St.

0935 Report of lost glasses at the Farmer’s Mkt this morning

1131 Report of attempted fraud scam phone call received on Court St.

1505 Burn permit issued on State St.

1632 Fraud complaint from Front St.

1845 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Main.

1940 Report of lost diabetes test kit at the farmer’s market this morning.

2126 Lodged a stray dog at the Animal shelter.

2244 Two juveniles were skateboarding down N. Lake St.

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

VM Report of lost wallet in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1440 Driving complaint on Front near Pleasant.

1555 Driving complaint from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

2004 Lodged a stray dog at the animal shelter

Friday, August 9, 2019

0012 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Ridgelands Rd,

0223 harassment complaint on W Main St

0820 Report of lost wallet

0842 Found keys dropped off at PD

1017 Report of goose near the small boat launch wrapped up in fish line.

1320 Found bracelet turned in that was found on sidewalk on Division near 1910 bldg.

1407 Private property damage crash at Challenge Mtn.

1505 Report of someone burning in the 1300 block of Charlevoix St.

1534 Hit and run crash in the 300 block of N lake St

1152 Report of scam call allegedly coming from Consumer’s Power threatening to shut off power

1843 Report of a vehicle parked in a handicap space at River St. and East St.

1953 Citizen assist on Front St

2016 PR- Vet Park Pirate Fest

2020 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel.

2036 PR- Vet Park Pirate Fest

2049 Hit and Run crash at Lake St and Main St

2213 Motorist assist at Veteran’s Park.

2205 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Division.

2243 private property damage crash in the 700 block of Wenonah.

2339 Arrested subject on warrant at North and Park St.

Saturday, August 10, 2019

0102 Road hazard at State and Cozy Nook.

0720 Found drug related materials in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

0955 Traffic control for Pirate Parade.

1055 An intoxicated subject crashed bike at Front and Second St. Was arrested for bond violation.

1135 Report of people riding in a pontoon being trailered down to the lake on N Lake St.

1155 Report of a hole in the ground by Veterans Park Pavilion

1143 Report of a vehicle parked in a private parking space on Water St. Gone on arrival.

1323 Driving complaint coming into town on M-75 S.

1426 Report of vehicle leaking gas on Lake St.

1648 Report of a disabled vehicle in the road at Water and East St.

1825 Lodged a stray dog from Boyne Falls.

1859 Assist citizen in the 600 block of Front St.

2044 Report of suspicious subject in Walloon Park.

2119 Highly intoxicated subject in Peninsula Park.

2157 Report of cat that crawled into pipe at Honeywell.

2208 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

Sunday, August 11, 2019

0032 Suspicious subject in Veteran’s Park.

1003 2 vehicles parked across the sidewalk in the 400 block of Front St.

1752 Report of subject acting strange on Ridge St

2155 Fireworks complaint from the 900 block of N Lake St