Boyne Police reports Aug. 5-12

August 27, 2019
The latest collection of daily incident reports compiled from Boyne City Police Department activity.

Monday, August 5, 2019

0032       PPO violation reported from the 300 block of Silver St.

0255       Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0313       Suspicious situation reported in the 300 block of Silver St

0639       Found a bag of clothes and Iphone on the picnic table by the marina. Returned to owner.

0805       Report of a verbal altercation on Jefferson St.

0935       Found purse dropped off at PD.  Returned to owner

1040       Violation of no contact order in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1050       Found cell phone in Veteran’s Park.  Returned to owner

1120       Civil issue in the 600 block of E Main St.

1220       Found key dropped off at PD

1505       A subj on a personal watercraft drove into the swim area at Peninsula Beach.

1956       Vehicle unlock on Ottawa St.

1945       Metal pipe in the road way at Boyne Av and Division St.

2038       Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2058       Found wallet on Zink Rd. Returned to owner.

2106       Property damage crash at Water and East St

 

Tuesday August 6, 2019

0109       Report of three juveniles walking down Division St.  Citation issued for curfew.

0705       Car deer crash State St and Call St.

1052       Report of tandem trucks being loaded with a front end loader in the construction zone at Cedar St.

1220       Barking dog complaint on W Court St.

1356       CITATION issued for Expired Plate at Main and Grant.

1622       Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

1755       Report of threatening text messages from Line St

 

Wednesday August 7, 2019

0910       Report of vehicle obstructing view turning onto Lake St off of North St.

0935       Report of lost glasses at the Farmer’s Mkt this morning

1131       Report of attempted fraud scam phone call received on Court St.

1505       Burn permit issued on State St.

1632       Fraud complaint from Front St.

1845       Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Main.

1940       Report of lost diabetes test kit at the farmer’s market this morning.

2126       Lodged a stray dog at the Animal shelter.

2244       Two juveniles were skateboarding down N. Lake St.

 

Thursday, August 8th, 2019

VM         Report of lost wallet in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1440       Driving complaint on Front near Pleasant.

1555       Driving complaint from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

2004       Lodged a stray dog at the animal shelter

 

Friday, August 9, 2019

0012       Assist Sheriff Dept. on Ridgelands Rd,

0223       harassment complaint on W Main St

0820       Report of lost wallet

0842       Found keys dropped off at PD

1017       Report of goose near the small boat launch wrapped up in fish line.

1320       Found bracelet turned in that was found on sidewalk on Division near 1910 bldg.

1407       Private property damage crash at Challenge Mtn.

1505       Report of someone burning in the 1300 block of Charlevoix St.

1534       Hit and run crash in the 300 block of N lake St

1152       Report of scam call allegedly coming from Consumer’s Power threatening to shut off power

1843       Report of a vehicle parked in a handicap space at River St. and East St.

1953       Citizen assist on Front St

2016       PR- Vet Park Pirate Fest

2020       Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel.

2036       PR- Vet Park Pirate Fest

2049       Hit and Run crash at Lake St and Main St

2213       Motorist assist at Veteran’s Park.

2205       Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Division.

2243       private property damage crash in the 700 block of Wenonah.

2339       Arrested subject on warrant at North and Park St.

 

Saturday, August 10, 2019

0102       Road hazard at State and Cozy Nook.

0720       Found drug related materials in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

0955       Traffic control for Pirate Parade.

1055       An intoxicated subject crashed bike at Front and Second St. Was arrested for bond violation.

1135       Report of people riding in a pontoon being trailered down to the lake on N Lake St.

1155       Report of a hole in the ground by Veterans Park Pavilion

1143       Report of a vehicle parked in a private parking space on Water St.  Gone on arrival.

1323       Driving complaint coming into town on M-75 S.

1426       Report of vehicle leaking gas on Lake St.

1648       Report of a disabled vehicle in the road at Water and East St.

1825       Lodged a stray dog from Boyne Falls.

1859       Assist citizen in the 600 block of Front St.

2044       Report of suspicious subject in Walloon Park.

2119       Highly intoxicated subject in Peninsula Park.

2157       Report of cat that crawled into pipe at Honeywell.

2208      Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

 

Sunday, August 11, 2019

0032       Suspicious subject in Veteran’s Park.

1003       2 vehicles parked across the sidewalk in the 400 block of Front St.

1752       Report of subject acting strange on Ridge St

2155       Fireworks complaint from the 900 block of N Lake St

 

