Boyne Police incident reports

The latest Boyne City Police Department incident reports.

Monday March 25

0622 Vehicle unlock on W Court St.

1251 Found wallet dropped off at PD

1252 parking complaint reported off Ray St.

1307 Vehicle unlock on W Water St

1414 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1507 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N lake St

1530 Assist subject from Bauman Rd at the PD

1728 Natural death in the 400 block of N East St

2015 Alarm activation on W Water St.

Tuesday March 26

0255 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Old State Rd.

0319 Suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Front St.

1150 Found camera dropped off at PD

1323 Arrested subject for no license, and no insurance on Brockway St.

1604 Citation issued for speed at Lake and Vogel.

2044 Driving complaint on Lincoln.

Wednesday March 27

0412 Assist Fire Dept. on Alice St.

1040 Elderly couple missing from E Court St. Located in Leelanau County

1202 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Groveland.

1725 Assist Ems in the 500 block of N Lake St

2021 Assist citizen at the PD.

Thursday March 28

0505 Assist Sheriff Dept. at M75 and Deer lake Rd.

0825 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park

1043 Burn permit issued on E Main St

1059 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Church Rd.

1409 Burn permit issued on West St.

1647 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City-East Jordan Rd

2041 Assist Fire Dept. in the 200 block of State St

2055 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of S Lake St.

2358 Intoxicated subject at Lake and Ray.

Friday March 29

1110 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of E Main St

1203 Subject calling from out of state regarding child custody issues at unknown location.

1207 Vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1256 Large amount of syringes found on S Park St.

1334 Dog running at large on Wenonah St loose again.

1739 Were sent to the shelter to lodge a stray dog.

2351 Assist Sheriff Dept. on High Pines Tr.

Saturday March 30

0058 Assist Citizen in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

0220 Assist citizen on Wenonah St.

0245 Citizen assist in the 200 block of E Main St.

1615 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

2136 Citation issued for speed on Front St near Second St.

2201 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

Sunday March 31

0127 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of E Water St.

0849 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

1604 Retail Fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

1720 Arrested subject for the retail fraud from 1604 hours.

2016 Conservation violation/burning complaint in the 100 block of Trent St.

2101 Driving complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2120 Civil standby/child exchange in the 300 block of E Division St.

2313 Suspicious situation at the river mouth bathrooms.

2340 Dispatched to assist Sheriff Dept. and MSP on Country Club Shores.