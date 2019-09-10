Boyne Police incident reports

A look at Boyne City Police Department daily officer incident reports from Monday Aug. 19 …

A look at Boyne City Police Department daily officer incident reports from Monday Aug. 19 through Sunday Aug. 25.

Monday August 19

0207 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.

0910 Driving complaint on Lakeshore Dr.

1426 Subject in from Front St with an attempted scam.

Received card in mail regarding an “unclaimed reward.”

1450 Found bike in the bushes at Avalanche

1945 Juvenile complaint at Veteran’s Park.

2000 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Wenonah

2026 Salvage Vehicle Inspections

2036 Report of subject disturbing the peace in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2057 Vehicle broken down on Lakeshore-waiting on tow.

Tuesday August 20

1024 Transported subject from Petoskey to Charlevoix County jail on our warrants.

1048 Report of missing dog from Pleasant Av.

Owner did locate.

1202 Found debit card turned in to PD. Shredded per owner’s request.

1340 Civil dispute on Hannah

1527 Report of dogs locked in a car in the 300 block of E Water St. Gone on arrival.

1740 Driving complaint at Call and State Streets.

1750 Arrested subject on two Emmet county warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St

1845 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

1919 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.

2239 Motorist assist at Water and Park.

Wednesday August 21

0008 Assist Sheriff Dept. and Ems on M-75 S

0825 Citizen assist in the 500 block of N Lake St

0828 Alarm on Pine St

0907 Suspicious situation on Boyne Av

2314 Assist Sheriff Dept. In Boyne Falls

Thursday August 22

0506 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St

1252 Suspicious subject on Boyne City Rd

1434 Assist EMS on N Park St

1606 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Railroad St.

1748 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of Lewis St.

1806 Report of social security scam call from N East St.

2206 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd.

Friday August 23

0545 Assist EMS on Bay St.

0805 Assist EMS on Water St

1039 Report of growling dog running at large near Groveland

1330 Report of road hazard in the 100 block of E Water St

1412 Report of address sign stolen from Grace Ln

1530 Burn permit issued on S East St

1600 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1650 Retail Fraud in the 200 block of E Water St

1906 Suspicious/Driving complaint at Water and Park St

2023 Juveniles roller blading and riding bikes in pavilion at Veteran’s Park

Saturday August 24

0039 Arrested subject for OWI at S Lake and Main St

0808 Alarm in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

1151 Subject on Fremont St received a scam check ref a Craigslist item

1216 Found wallet turned in to PD. Was returned to owner.

1315 Report of lost wallet

1714 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1914 Citizen assist at State, Park.

2225 Assist. Sheriff Dept. on Erickson

2315 Noise complaint at Marina

Sunday August 25

0026 Suspicious situation on M75 S.

0100 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain

0303 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.

1225 Driving complaint at Marshall Rd and Anderson Rd.

1603 Citation issued for Speed on W. Division St. near Leroy St.

2230 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.