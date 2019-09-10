Boyne Police incident reports

A look at Boyne City Police Department daily officer incident reports from Monday Aug. 19 through Sunday Aug. 25.
Monday August 19
0207 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.
0910 Driving complaint on Lakeshore Dr.
1426 Subject in from Front St with an attempted scam.
Received card in mail regarding an “unclaimed reward.”
1450 Found bike in the bushes at Avalanche
1945 Juvenile complaint at Veteran’s Park.
2000 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Wenonah
2026 Salvage Vehicle Inspections
2036 Report of subject disturbing the peace in the 500 block of N Lake St.
2057 Vehicle broken down on Lakeshore-waiting on tow.
Tuesday August 20
1024 Transported subject from Petoskey to Charlevoix County jail on our warrants.
1048 Report of missing dog from Pleasant Av.
Owner did locate.
1202 Found debit card turned in to PD. Shredded per owner’s request.
1340 Civil dispute on Hannah
1527 Report of dogs locked in a car in the 300 block of E Water St. Gone on arrival.
1740 Driving complaint at Call and State Streets.
1750 Arrested subject on two Emmet county warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St
1845 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St
1919 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.
2239 Motorist assist at Water and Park.
Wednesday August 21
0008 Assist Sheriff Dept. and Ems on M-75 S
0825 Citizen assist in the 500 block of N Lake St
0828 Alarm on Pine St
0907 Suspicious situation on Boyne Av
2314 Assist Sheriff Dept. In Boyne Falls
Thursday August 22
0506 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St
1252 Suspicious subject on Boyne City Rd
1434 Assist EMS on N Park St
1606 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Railroad St.
1748 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of Lewis St.
1806 Report of social security scam call from N East St.
2206 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd.
Friday August 23
0545 Assist EMS on Bay St.
0805 Assist EMS on Water St
1039 Report of growling dog running at large near Groveland
1330 Report of road hazard in the 100 block of E Water St
1412 Report of address sign stolen from Grace Ln
1530 Burn permit issued on S East St
1600 Salvage Vehicle Inspection
1650 Retail Fraud in the 200 block of E Water St
1906 Suspicious/Driving complaint at Water and Park St
2023 Juveniles roller blading and riding bikes in pavilion at Veteran’s Park
Saturday August 24
0039 Arrested subject for OWI at S Lake and Main St
0808 Alarm in the 200 block of S. Lake St.
1151 Subject on Fremont St received a scam check ref a Craigslist item
1216 Found wallet turned in to PD. Was returned to owner.
1315 Report of lost wallet
1714 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1914 Citizen assist at State, Park.
2225 Assist. Sheriff Dept. on Erickson
2315 Noise complaint at Marina
Sunday August 25
0026 Suspicious situation on M75 S.
0100 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain
0303 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.
1225 Driving complaint at Marshall Rd and Anderson Rd.
1603 Citation issued for Speed on W. Division St. near Leroy St.
2230 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.