Boyne planners to consider developments

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 36

Boyne City Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday May 20 to consider …

Boyne City Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday May 20 to consider plans for three major developments including a Surgery Center, Lofts on Lake, and changes to the Lakeview Village Mobile Home Park.