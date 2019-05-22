Boyne Memorial Day events

Boyne City American Legion and VFW and the Boyne Area Veterans Memorial Committee will hold memorial services at local cemeteries from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday May 27.

At 11:45 a.m., the veterans Memorial Day Procession will leave the American Legion Post, and proceed north on Lake Street to Veterans Memorial Park for services beginning at noon.

The Boyne City High School Band will perform, and all area veterans are invited to participate.

Cemetery visit schedule

8 a.m. – Memorial Park, Boyne Falls

8:25 a.m. – Memorial Park, Walloon Lake

8:50 a.m. – Evangeline Twnp Cemetery

9:15 a.m. – Dyer Cemetery, Bay Township

9:55 a.m. – Lost at Sea, Vets Memorial Park

10:25 a.m. – Advance Cemetery, Eveline

10:50 a.m. – Wilson Twnp Cemetery

11 a.m. – Maple Lawn Cemetery, Boyne City

Donations are welcome and can be made to Ron Crozier at (231) 675-6414 or George Lasater at 582-7001.