Boyne Lions fight pollution

The Boyne Valley Lions in conjunction with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and Project WAVE (Watershed Action Volunteer Experience) has placed Don’t Pollute Drains to Waterways and Drains to Rivers decals on all stormwater drains in Boyne City.

The tally resulted in the affixing of nearly 550 decals to stormwater drains across the city.

The Lions with a motto of “we serve” made for a perfect partnership with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

The entire club pitched in.

The Lions are also known for:

Diabetes education and free screening initiatives

KidSight screening for early onset visual impairments

White Cane fund-raising for the visually impaired

Local school activities including Robotics Club, school trips, elementary field days, sports boosters, more

Participate and serve volunteers in “Buff up Boyne”

Serve hungry elementary school students at Field Days and school carnival

Project WAVE Lions initiatives

Financial support to Girl Scouts, PAWS with a Cause, Boyne District Library, Alzheimer’s Fund, Crop Hunger Walk, Humane Society, other

The Lions Club meets every Wednesday at the Boyne District Library at noon. For more information on becoming a Lion contact James Richman, Membership Chairman at mr.richman@gmail.com