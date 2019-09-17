Boyne Lions fight pollution

The Boyne Valley Lions in conjunction with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and Project WAVE (Watershed Action Volunteer Experience) has placed Don’t Pollute Drains to Waterways and Drains to Rivers decals on all stormwater drains in Boyne City.
The tally resulted in the affixing of nearly 550 decals to stormwater drains across the city.
The Lions with a motto of “we serve” made for a perfect partnership with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.
The entire club pitched in.
The Lions Club meets every Wednesday at the Boyne District Library at noon. For more information on becoming a Lion contact James Richman, Membership Chairman at mr.richman@gmail.com