Boyne Library September events and programs

Boyne District Library welcomes September with events and programs for all ages!

Most events are FREE and open to anyone interested in attending.

Information for all BDL events and programs can also be found on our webpage www.boynelibrary.org. To RSVP (register) for any events: www.boynelibrary.org/programs choose Children, Teen, Adult and then select RSVP for the event from those listed.

Our weekly children’s reading programs will start on Mondays, beginning September 16th at 10am with Toddler Tales and Tunes, and then Tuesdays, Beginning September 17th at 10am for Storytime.

Greasy Pages Book Club: the Youth Department is sponsoring a youth book club for kids ages 11-17, meeting on the second Thursday of every month. Hang out at the library to talk about monthly book selections while eating PIZZA. For our introductory September meeting we will hand out the first book (TBD) to be discussed at the October meeting. RSVP. LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE!

Join our lunchtime Brown Bag Book Club. Our next meeting is Tuesday, September 24th at 12-1pm. Come late, leave early, bring your lunch, and plan to spend your lunch time with us to discuss our book of the month! September’s book choice is “Outfox” by Sandra Brown.

Attention crafters, scrap-bookers, quilters….on one Saturday every month from 9am-12 noon, BDL has reserved our Community Room as an Craft Open Lab! Bring your materials, spread out and enjoy conversation and complete some of those projects. September 14th is our next Craft Open Lab, RSVP online or call 231-582-7861 for more information.

T-shirt Quilt Making Class: also on Saturday, September 14th at 10am-2pm in the BDL Community Room join quilters Sharon Kane & Cindi Place as they teach participants how to create a t-shirt quilt. Class is 10am-12noon, lunch (on your own) 12-12:30pm and then workshop time until 2pm. Participants will provide their own t-shirts (DO NOT CUT), sewing machines, thread, scissors, and any border and backing material, as well as batting. BDL will provide the fabric needed to prepare the t-shirts, cutting boards and tools, irons, and our expertise! RSVP required, class size is limited to 12 people. For more information or to RSVP go to www.boynelibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library 231-582-7861.

From the Children’s Department: Like comics? Like to draw? Come to the library to make comics at a Comics Workshop! Bring your collection, sketchbook, pens, and pencils to hang out talking about and making comics. Some supplies and instructions will be provided. All ages welcome! RSVP preferred, but not required!

On Saturday, September 21st at 10 am join us for Sensory Exploration for children ages 5 and under. There will be stations set up for children to wander between as they learn through play. Siblings are welcome!

There will be a Lego JAM Building Bonanza for three nights this fall as the library will unleash its entire LEGO collection. Yeeeeee-haw! RSVP preferred, but not required. Ages 6-12. First session is Wednesday, September 25th from 6-7:30pm.

On Thursday, September 26th at 3pm, join us for the class “Buying and Selling Clothing Online”. Participants will learn about the many apps and websites where you can sell gently used clothing, or buy new and gently used clothing. RSVP required.

Additional adult and family programs in September include: