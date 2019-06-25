Boyne July 4 needs your help

It’s been called the, “Best 4th in the North!” and recognized by Good Morning America and USA Today as one of the top 10 Independence Day Celebrations in the Nation.
But Boyne City’s big family friendly Fourth of July festival requires a lot of helping hands—and wallets—to keep the show going.
“[T]he festival does not run itself,” say organizers. “We operate solely on volunteers and charitable donations. This year, we are facing a serious shortage of both!”
According to organizers, the beloved July 4th Soap Box Derby has been canceled due to lack of volunteers.
Volunteers are also desperately needed to walk in costume during the parade—call Char at (989) 980-7246 to help—and to work parade barricades and assist with handicapped parking. Call Gail at (231) 881-4325 to help with that.
To support the fireworks show, send donations to Boyne City 4th of July Committee, PO Box 407 Boyne City, MI 49712. More info at jessicaboyneace@gmail.com.