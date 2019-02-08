Boyne Housing Solutions Feb. 15

The next Community Forum of Boyne Housing Solutions will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday …

The next Community Forum of Boyne Housing Solutions will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 15, in the City Commission Chambers of Boyne City Hall.

Housing goals for 2019 will be discussed, along with brief educational presentations by developers on projects being planned in Boyne.

The Boyne Area Chamber, in conjunction with the City of Boyne City and surrounding townships, has organized Boyne Housing Solutions, a group focused on scouting solutions to our housing needs in the Boyne Area.

As many are aware, the supply of housing options in the Boyne Area is currently not keeping up with the demand.

Some businesses are finding it difficult to hire employees, because potential employees can’t find an affordable place to live within reasonable driving distance.

The public is invited to attend.