BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
February 8, 2019 - Michigan Air Force Base contamination issue continues
February 8, 2019 - Looking for a summer job?
February 8, 2019 - Boyne Housing Solutions Feb. 15
February 8, 2019 - Boyne School Forest project
February 8, 2019 - LETTERS – Graduated income tax

Boyne Housing Solutions Feb. 15

— February 8, 2019

The next Community Forum of Boyne Housing Solutions will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 15, in the City Commission Chambers of Boyne City Hall.

Housing goals for 2019 will be discussed, along with brief educational presentations by developers on projects being planned in Boyne.

The Boyne Area Chamber, in conjunction with the City of Boyne City and surrounding townships, has organized Boyne Housing Solutions, a group focused on scouting solutions to our housing needs in the Boyne Area.

As many are aware, the supply of housing options in the Boyne Area is currently not keeping up with the demand.

Some businesses are finding it difficult to hire employees, because potential employees can’t find an affordable place to live within reasonable driving distance.

The public is invited to attend.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Overcast
Saturday Night
Overcast
10%
Snow Showers
Sunday
Snow Showers
40%
Chance of Snow
Sunday Night
Chance of Snow
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

February 2019
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  