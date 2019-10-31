Boyne Halloween fun

Pet-friendly parade kicks off Halloween in Boyne City

Halloween ParadeThe pet-friendly Annual Boyne City Halloween Parade returns to downtown tonight. Lineup starts at 4:30pm along Lake Street in front of Lake Street Market.

The parade will begin shortly afterwards at 4:45pm, moving north along Lake Street, turning on Water Street, turning at Park Street and ending at the First Presbyterian Church’s Trunk or Treat.

If you are interested in volunteering during the parade – standing and monitoring at the street closures – contact Jessica White at jessicaboyneace@gmail.com or call 231-582-6532.

After the parade:

LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE will be handing out candy and bookmarks redeemable for free books at the Boyne District Library.

BOYNE CITY FIREFIGHTERS will be handing out treats for kids at the Fire Hall, 319 N. Lake Street.

TRICK OR TREAT HOURS around town are from 5-8pm.

BOYNE AREA SENIOR CENTER is hosting a Halloween Party luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today at 411 E. Division St., Boyne City. On the menu: Ghoulish ground beef goulash and anti-vampire garlic bread.

TRUNK & TREAT – First Presbyterian Church, Boyne City is hosting the 14th Annual Trunk and Treat from 5-7 p.m. tonight between the Early Learners building and the church. Pine Street will be closed between Park and East Streets. Setup time is 4:30 on Pine Street. All community members and organizations willing and able to participate are encouraged and welcome. We recommend at least 800 +/- wrapped candy or treats (pencils, pens, healthy snacks, etc.). If you have any questions, call the First Presbyterian Church 582-7983 or e-mail secretary@fpboyne.org.

BC LANES “TRUNK & TREAT will be held in their parking lot from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight. There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk. No registration necessary, just show up. Limited open bowling and laser tag will be available.

WATER STREET CAFE will be open for trick or treating, serving hot chocolate, doughnuts and apple cider at 113 Water Street. Join us for breakfast or lunch, Wednesday through Sunday from 8am- 2pm.

BOYNE CITY TAPROOM invites you to bring in the princesses, monsters and ghouls for Halloween dinner. Half off kids menu items with adult menu purchase when kids are in costume. Valid on 10/31/19 from 4pm-9pm.

GRAIN TRAIN SPOOKY KIDS TASTING – Stop by after the Halloween Parade from 5 – 7 pm. We will have Spooktacular treats throughout the store for your little ghosts and goblins.

WHI-SKI INN SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Costume Party featuring live funk music from The Shifties. Best Costume, Funniest Costume and Scariest Costumes will be awarded. Join us Friday for great food and the spookiest drinks, 7-11 p.m.

CASH FOR CANDY Nov. 1-8 – Cash For Candy, Progressive Dental, 112 E. Main St. $1 per pound candy buyback.