Boyne girls headed to major soccer tourney

Eight Boyne City girls will be playing in the largest soccer tournament in the United States this July.

And, in order to make it to the USA Cup tournament in Minnesota, they will need sponsors.

The eight girls—Addison Rader; Ava Maginity; Jordynn Sudderth; Reagan and Rylie Woodall; Mira, Nanni, and Cora Hauger—who range in grades from eighth to 12th, have been working at soccer to represent Boyne City over the past several years.

The USA Cup tournament in Minneapolis, Minn., has over 1,150 teams with 16,000 players from over 20 countries, 20 states and four provinces.

There will also be 450 world-class referees from 19 countries.

At USA Cup, 10 games will be played over five days.

According to those close to the team, the skills training the girls gain from events like this puts Boyne in a tremendous position to win high school championships over the next few years.

Last year, the girls made it to the finals.

Local businesses are being asked to sponsor the girls with pledges of $500 or $1,000.

Those interested in more information should call Tina Sudderth at (231) 675-5728.