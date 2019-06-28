Boyne Gazebo concert July 10

The Evenings at the Gazebo concert series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, with a performance by Matt Gabriel in Old City Park.

There is no concert this Wednesday July 3rd.

Here is the schedule of future concerts:

July 3 – No concert (4th of July festivities include live bands playing in Veterans Park from 1-7 p.m.)

July 10 – Matt Gabriel

July 17 – Wyatt & Shari Knapp

July 24 – Mike Dhaseleer

July 31 – Full Cord

August 7 – Awesome Distraction

August 14 – Full Circle

IN CASE OF RAIN, concerts will be held at First Presbyterian Church – Community Room, 401 S. Park St.