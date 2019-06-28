Boyne Gazebo concert July 10

The Evenings at the Gazebo concert series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, with a performance by Matt Gabriel in Old City Park.
There is no concert this Wednesday July 3rd.
Here is the schedule of future concerts:
IN CASE OF RAIN, concerts will be held at First Presbyterian Church – Community Room, 401 S. Park St.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSIT will offer bus service for the Gazebo concerts on Wednesday nights.
Schedule rides in advance by calling 582-6900.
Thanks to the Charlevoix County Council on Agning, seniors ride free; all other rides at normal posted fares.