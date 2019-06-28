Boyne Gazebo concert July 10

June 28, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
The Evenings at the Gazebo concert series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, with a performance by Matt Gabriel  in Old City Park.

There is no concert this Wednesday July 3rd.

Here is the schedule of future concerts:

  • July 3 – No concert (4th of July festivities include live bands playing in Veterans Park from 1-7 p.m.)
  • July 10 – Matt Gabriel
  • July 17 – Wyatt & Shari Knapp
  • July 24 – Mike Dhaseleer
  • July 31 – Full Cord
  • August 7 – Awesome Distraction
  • August 14 – Full Circle

IN CASE OF RAIN, concerts will be held at First Presbyterian Church – Community Room, 401 S. Park St.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSIT will offer bus service for the Gazebo concerts on Wednesday nights.

Schedule rides in advance by calling 582-6900.

Thanks to the Charlevoix County Council on Agning, seniors ride free; all other rides at normal posted fares.

