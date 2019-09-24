Boyne Falls road project meeting Oct. 3

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide an update on the design and anticipated construction schedule for reconstructing US-131 through Boyne Falls and resurfacing north of Thumb Lake Road.
This 2020 project will involve reconstructing US-131 from Cherry Hill Road to Thumb Lake Road, as well as widening to include a center left-turn lane. The work will also include moving the southbound US-131 right-turn lane onto M-75 to the west to improve visibility for drivers approaching from M-75.
MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 5 – 7 p.m. at Boyne Valley Township Hall 2489 Railroad St. Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Following the reconstruction portion of the project, MDOT will resurface US-131 from Thumb Lake Road north to Bear River Road.
Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.