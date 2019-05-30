Boyne explores visitor center idea

Officials from the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City are beginning to explore the idea of turning the old log cabin—formerly the home of the chamber—into a visitor information center.
Officials are gauging interest on whether the community would support organizing a volunteer group to provide visitor information using the log cabin as a visitor center.
“We’re exploring the possibility of forming a Log Cabin Volunteers group that would provide staffing during prime times when visitors are in town—such as the 4th of July, Boyne Thunder, Friday night Stroll the Streets and Saturdays,” say officials.
The Chamber of Commerce recently moved its office a block away from the aging log cabin, and the new office still offers member and visitor information and five-day-a-week staffing to serve members, visitors, and residents.
But, officials say, because the log cabin served as a visitor information center for many years in the past, the chamber and the city are working together to see if visitors might still be interested in stopping into the log cabin for information.
If you are interested in volunteering at the log cabin for a few hours every week or two this summer, please email Lisa Luebke at: