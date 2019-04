Boyne community cleaning May 4

The community is invited to “Buff Up” Boyne on Saturday May 4 from 9 a.m. until Noon.

The community clean-up event is organized every year by the Boyne City Main Street Program and it will start in Sunset Park.

Doughnuts and coffee will be provided in the morning.

Boyne Valley Lions Club will grill hot dogs for lunch.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools, such as brooms, rakes, shovels and gloves.

Some supplies will be available to borrow.

More info at boynecitymainstreet.com