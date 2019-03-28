Boyne Coldwell Banker hosts April 18 Business After Hours
March 28, 2019
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Real Estate will host the Boyne Area Chamber’s next Business After Hours at 128 Water St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
The Chamber’s monthly business networking event will be cosponsored by Barrel Back and Tommy’s of Walloon Lake.
They will have a boat on display from Tommy’s, a variety of tasty treats, complimentary beverages and an awesome giveaway basket compliments of Barrel Back & Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors.
Admission, hors d’oeuvres and beverages are complimentary.
The Boyne City office
of Coldwell Banker is part of the Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies.
We are a fifth generation brokerage firm that was initially founded as H.F. Schmidt Real Estate in 1927 by Harold F. Schmidt and then became a Coldwell Banker franchisee in 1983.
In the last nine decades we have experienced tremendous growth, expanding our team to 1,400 agents and our brokerage offices to 70 servicing our clients from Michigan and beyond.
BARREL BACK
restaurant has something for everyone, as well as great indoor and outdoor seating with views of one of the most beautiful lakes in Michigan.
Mark your calendar for future Business After Hours:
June 13 – Raven Hill Discovery Center