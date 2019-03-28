Boyne Coldwell Banker hosts April 18 Business After Hours

Coldwell Banker Schmidt Real Estate will host the Boyne Area Chamber’s next Business After Hours at 128 Water St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

The Chamber’s monthly business networking event will be cosponsored by Barrel Back and Tommy’s of Walloon Lake.

They will have a boat on display from Tommy’s, a variety of tasty treats, complimentary beverages and an awesome giveaway basket compliments of Barrel Back & Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors.