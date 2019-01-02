Boyne City’s baby New Year

Nathan and Katelin Moyer of Boyne City welcomed a baby boy, Cullen Iverson Moyer, 6 weeks early on New Year’s Day 2019 at 9:53 a.m., weighing in at 5 pounds 9 ounces and 17.5 inches long.

As the first baby born at McLaren Northern Michigan in 2019, Cullen received a gift basket of clothes, toys, diapers, and baby accessories all donated by the colleagues in the obstetrics unit at McLaren Northern Michigan.