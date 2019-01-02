BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 2, 2019 - ICYMI – Gov. Whitmer’s and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist’s inaugural addresses
January 2, 2019 - Snyder signs 46 laws, vetoes 11
January 2, 2019 - LETTERS – Marijuana legal but problematic
January 2, 2019 - Boyne City’s baby New Year
January 2, 2019 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work

Boyne City’s baby New Year

— January 2, 2019

 

Nathan and Katelin Moyer of Boyne City welcomed a baby boy, Cullen Iverson Moyer, 6 weeks early on New Year’s Day 2019 at 9:53 a.m., weighing in at 5 pounds 9 ounces and 17.5 inches long.

As the first baby born at McLaren Northern Michigan in 2019, Cullen received a gift basket of clothes, toys, diapers, and baby accessories all donated by the colleagues in the obstetrics unit at McLaren Northern Michigan.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  