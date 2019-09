Boyne City welcomes Irish dignitary

Boyne City welcomes Irish Consul General Brian O’Brien on Wednesday Sept. 4.

Pictured is the new Sunset Park welcome sign outside of the Boyne City Visitors Center—formerly the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce building.

O’Brien is expected to attend the Boyne Valley Lions Club meeting this morning prior to meeting with Boyne City business owners and public officials.