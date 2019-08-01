Boyne City Sidewalk Sales Aug. 2-3

Boyne City Sidewalk Sales include 11 stores on Friday Aug. 2 and Saturday Aug. 3

52 WEEKENDS, 101 Water St. – Sidewalk Sale bargains! 50% to 80% off women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, gifts and home decor. Combined stock from both locations for this event that you won’t want to miss out on. Come and shop under our tents.

ALPINE CHOCOLAT HAUS, 1 Water St.- Buy one get, one half off on all packaged items – Chocolat-Covered Potato Chips, Caramel Corn, Specialty Items (Paws, Patties, Pretzels), as well as pre-boxed chocolats.

BOYNE ARTS GALLERY, 210 S. Lake St. – Mini Art Sales. All minis are selling for $20.

BOYNE CITY HARDWARE, 200 Water St. – Close-out specials on tools, hardware and housewares.

BOYNE CO-OP TRUE VALUE, 113 S. Park St. Receive a free $250 store gift card with the purchase of any in-stock Husqvarna Tractor. Up to 75% off on summer items.

BOYNE TRADING CO., 109 Water St. – First quality Boyne wear (outdoor racks), including tees, long sleeve tees, crewneck and hoodies at sidewalk sale prices. Shop early for best selection for infants, toddlers, youth and adults! Also, save 20% on indoor stock storewide.

FRESHWATER ART GALLERY, 217 S. Lake St. – Several items 20-40% off. Each sale qualifies customer for a drawing for gift certificate for a set of concert tickets or a $50 gift certificate.

INSPIRED LIVING, 119 Water St. – Our sale will be held from 9-9 on Friday (8/2) and 9-5 on Saturday (8/3).

THE LADY BARBER – 211 1/2 S. Lake St. – $2 off haircuts from Meghan and Shirley.

MARY’S OF BOYNE, 108 S. Lake St. – Sale racks on the sidewalk priced from $10 to $25, inside sales also. New fall fashions arriving daily.

PENINSULA, 112 Water St. – 20% to 60% off just about everything all weekend. Outdoor gear, clothing, shoes and more.