Boyne City schools sporting events update— January 16, 2019
Due to the BCPS School Closing for the remainder of this week due to sickness, here is the BCPS Athletic Update in the schedule of events:
Boys and Girls JV Basketball games vs. Elk Rapids are cancelled (Scheduled for HOME GAMES on Thursday 1/17) There will not be a make up because of such a tight schedule the rest of the season.
Friday’s (1/18) Freshman Boys Basketball game at Elk Rapids is cancelled with no reschedule planned.
Varsity Basketball is rescheduled for Saturday, January 19th @ Elk Rapids with a 5:30 PM start time for Girls and Boys to follow at approximately 7:00 PM. The bus will leave BCPS at 3:30
Wrestling scheduled for today (Wednesday) is rescheduled for Monday, January 21st @ St. Francis with a 5:30 PM start time. Bus times coming soon.
Girls MS Basketball scheduled for today (Wednesday) is rescheduled for Thursday, January 31st @ Charlevoix Aux Gym with a 4:30 start. 7th and 8th grade teams will compete in Charlevoix.
Bus times coming soon.