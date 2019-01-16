BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Boyne City schools sporting events update

— January 16, 2019

Due to the BCPS School Closing for the remainder of this week due to sickness, here is the BCPS Athletic Update in the schedule of events:

Boys and Girls JV Basketball games vs. Elk Rapids are cancelled (Scheduled for HOME GAMES on Thursday 1/17)  There will not be a make up because of such a tight schedule the rest of the season.

Friday’s (1/18) Freshman Boys Basketball game at Elk Rapids is cancelled with no reschedule planned.
Varsity Basketball is rescheduled for Saturday, January 19th @ Elk Rapids with a 5:30 PM start time for Girls and Boys to follow at approximately 7:00 PM.  The bus will leave BCPS at 3:30

Wrestling scheduled for today (Wednesday) is rescheduled for Monday, January 21st @ St. Francis with a 5:30 PM start time.  Bus times coming soon.

Girls MS Basketball scheduled for today (Wednesday) is rescheduled for Thursday, January 31st @ Charlevoix Aux Gym with a 4:30 start.  7th and 8th grade teams will compete in Charlevoix.
Bus times coming soon.

