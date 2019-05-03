Boyne City road projects

Boyne City is holding a public meeting on Wednesday May 8 in the Boyne City Commission chambers between 5-6:30 p.m. in order to outline its 2019 Road Improvement Projects.
The public open-house will feature information on the following two projects:
North Lake Street Mill and Resurfacing from State Street to the City Boat Launch
Crush & Shape Rehabilitation of five asphalt roads on the south side of the city.
North Lake Street – Mill & Resurfacing Project
The existing asphalt road will be milled and surfaced with new asphalt from State Street to the City Boat Launch across from Family Fare. The work will be done this spring commencing May 20th. The contractor for this $200,000 component of work will be Payne & Dolan.
Crush & Shape Rehabilitation Projects
Five (5) existing asphalt roads along with some of the underlying stone will be pulverized, then re-shaped and compacted. The roads will also receive a new asphalt surface course. Below is the list of roads as depicted on the attached map.
The work will be done this spring commencing May 7th. The contractor for this $260,000 component of work will be Rieth-Riley Construction.
For more information, please attend the open-house meeting, or contact Tim Faas (Director of Public Works) at 231.582.0375