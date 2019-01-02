BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Boyne City public meeting on street project Jan. 3

— January 2, 2019

A public informational meeting on the proposed Cedar & Terrace Street Road Reconstruction project will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 3 in the Boyne City Hall Commission Chambers.

Boyne City is in the process of developing plans to rebuild the entire length of Terrance Street and also West Cedar Street between Douglas and South Lake Streets in 2019.

The project will involve full street removal and replacement, curb and gutter improvements, water, sanitary sewer and storm water main replacements and sidewalk replacement.

Preliminary plans for this work have been prepared and are available for review at City Hall or on the City’s website.

The city plans are about 65 percent complete and they would like resident input on them before they are finalized and sent out for bids.

Representatives from the city’s consulting engineers, Department of Public Works, Water and Wastewater Department, and Administration will be there to review the project and receive your comments and suggestions.

