Boyne City pub crawl to recognize area’s Irish heritage.

Not everyone knows the history of how Boyne City got its name.

John and Harriet Miller were the first permanent settlers in the area that we now know as Boyne.

When they first arrived, they “discovered” a little river that reminded Harriet of a river in their homeland of Ireland, the River Boyne.

In the spirit of recognizing the town’s Irish heritage, we are announcing Boyne City’s 1st Annual Pub Crawl! On Saturday, March 16th, guests from near and far are invited to participate in a bit of history in the making!

Local area businesses will be offering Irish inspired food and beer specials all day long. Businesses include- Lake Street Pub, Boyne City Tap Room, Red Mesa Grill, Café Sante, Long Road Distillers, Friggy’s SOBO Pub, Boyne River Inn, The Venue at BC Lanes and Stiggs Brewery.

The first 100 participants will receive a complimentary Boyne City Pub Crawl T-shirt and Pub Crawl Map.

Guests go from business to business, on their own time frame, to have a bite or a pint, and get their shirt signed by an employee.

Once their shirt is signed by every participating business, they receive a commemorative pint glass!

People are strongly encouraged to register early to be one of the first 100 by calling The Boyne City Chamber of Commerce at 582-6222, or stopping in to Boyne Trading Company, or e-mailing boynecitypubcrawl@gmail.com.

Please let us know your name, contact phone number, (ages 21 + only), and t-shirt size (only available in L, XL, and XXL unisex sizes).

Pick up your t-shirt from Boyne Trading Company the day of the event March 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Transportation to and/or from your home or business is complimentary courtesy of Charlevoix County Transit.

You may schedule your rides by calling 582-6900.

There will also be hourly rides to and from Boyne City to Boyne Mountain.

For more information, contact Barbara Young by email at: rsmom74@gmail.com.