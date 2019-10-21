Boyne City Police weekly reports

Monday September 30

0941 Citation issued for speed at Pleasant Ave entering the city limits.

0950 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1051 Subject from Robinson St in with civil complaint

1122 Someone dropped off a toilet in front residence in the 500 block of Vogel St last night

1156 Report of an elderly subject trying to get into cars for a ride Boyne City Rd and Court St. .

1358 Report of an ORV being driven on State St east of East St.

1750 Report of a motorcycle on the road doing wheelies Vogel St. and Union St.

1809 Citation issued for speed at Vogel St. and Jaycee Ln.

1931 Assist EMS on Hull St.

1958 Parking complaint in alley behind Lincoln St

2344 Domestic violence reported in the 1400 block of Pleasant.

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

0230 Subject from earlier domestic arrested in Emmet County.

1040 Prescription fraud complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

1204 Report of 2 subjects with a gas can riding ATV on State St near Call

1215 Report of potential intoxicated driver in the area of Park and Pine

1224 Assist Sheriff Dept. with suicidal in the BF trailer park

1225 Report of kids riding 4wheeler without helmet on Jersey St.

1450 Citation issued for speed on Boyne Ave near Brockway.

1625 Two keys were found in Veterans Park.

2335 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of N Park.

Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019

0800 2 vehicle property damage crash on Boyne Ave. at Brockway.

0825 Request for welfare check on Front St

0830 CSC in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1016 Assist to Probate Ct in the 800 block of Brockway.

1138 Complaint of items being left against fence in the alley behind the 500 block of S Lake St

1223 Child custody issue in the 400 block of W Michigan Av

1609 Assist EMS on M 75 S.

1843 Private property damage crash in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1906 Assist EMS in the 200 block of Hannah St .

2008 Civil complaint in the 500 block of Groveland St.

2210 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of W. Division St.

Thursday October 3

0027 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Pincherry Rd.

0143 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Pincherry near Houghton Ln.

1016 Suspicious activity in the 100 block of W Court.

1156 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Beardsley St.

1435 Report of tree down on Old Horton Bay Rd just outside city limits.

1801 Report of an underage/unlicensed driver in the 400 block of N Lake St

1810 Road Hazard on Front St. near Division St.

1910 Assist to Sheriff Dept. at Young State Park

2325 Intoxicated subject at Boyne City boat launch.

Friday October 4

1348 Report of attempted social security scam from Call St

1522 Report of attempted social security scam from High St

1638 Civil complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St.

1804 PR at the football game.

2013 Driving violations on M-75 N.

2041 PR at the football game.

Saturday October 5

0208 Report of intoxicated subject in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

0647 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd.

0851 Report of missing vehicle in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

1105 No Trespass order served in the 1400 block of Pleasant Av.

1236 Citation issued for Speed at N. Lake St. and Groveland St.

1427 Child custody concerns in the 800 block of Douglas St.

1712 Report of suspicious subject near Lake and Ann.

1740 Larceny reported in the 500 block of N. Lake St. Was miscommunication with neighbor.