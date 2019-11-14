Boyne City Police weekly reports

Monday, October 21, 2019

0341 Report of loud music from Spring St.

0850 Report of CSC.

0854 Parking violation reported from the 500 block of S Lake St.

1541 Report of home on Boice St. being egged overnight.

1919 Alarm activation on River St.

.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

0743 Assist EMS on Glennwood Beach.

0821 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd.

0927 911 hang up from the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1241 PR at the Elementary school.

1306 Report of credit card fraud from Fall Park Rd

1430 Found bike dropped off at PD

1427 Complaint of loud semi on Grant St

1802 Parking violation reported from the 500 block of S Lake St.

1825 Animal complaint on Nordic Dr.

1856 Report of a lost or stolen pistol from the 600 block of W. Court St. Was later located.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

0055 B&E in progress in the 300 block of E. Main St. Suspect fled prior to arrival. Was tracked to Minnesota, arrested thereon Thursday, and extradited back to Michigan on Monday.

0833 Request for welfare check on W Michigan.

1145 Subject at PD reports seeing 3 coyotes in town in the last month.

2221 Suspicious vehicle in cemetery.

Thursday, October 24, 2019

1045 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

1215 Assist EMS in the 600 block of W. Court St.

1233 Harassment complaint from Grant St.

1231 Complaint of loud semi on Grant St

1343 Salvage Inspection

1400 Report of snowmobile chained to lamp post at Ray and East St.

1558 Report of juvenile complaint from Lewis Ave.

1603 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

2042 Assist Sheriff Dept. at M-75 S and Dam Rd.

2112 Report of possibly intoxicated driver on Boyne Ave near Division St

Friday, October 25, 2019

0840 PR at the Elementary school for Rambler recognition.

0917 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Front St

1156 Burn permit issued on Earl St.

1410 Follow up on snowmobile chained to lamp post at Ray and East. Owner will be enroute from Harbor Springs to remove it.

1443 Alarm activation in the Industrial Park.

1839 PR at the football game.

1918 Report of an intoxicated subject trying to start fights with fisherman at the river mouth.

2043 PR at the football game.

2212 MDOP at Brockway and Harris St. Subject(s) throwing rocks at passing cars.

Saturday October 26, 2019

0033 Report of suicidal subject in the 200 block of E. Lincoln St. Subject gone on arrival. Later located near the junction in Walloon. Turned into armed subject.

1249 Reporting his vehicle was egged overnight on Harris St.

1255 Found bike in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1434 Report of a suspicious subject on the sidewalk on Pearl St.

1658 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1756 Report of juveniles throwing something at cars in the area of Boyne Av and Fall Park Rd.

Sunday, October 27, 2019

0225 Report of no water pressure on Hemlock St.

0952 Juvenile complaint on Harris St.

1404 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Tomkins Rd.

2029 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Wood Rd