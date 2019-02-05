Boyne City Police reports— February 5, 2019
See the latest Boyne City Police incident reports. This batch runs from Jan. 14-27
Monday January 14
1400 Threats complaint at the PD.
1405 health and safety concerns on Pine Pointe Trl
1732 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls
2033 Assist with civil property return on S East St.
2553 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.
Tuesday January 15
0850 Citation issued for for disregarding stop sign on Lake St
1624 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of n East St.
1813 PR at High School.
2035 PR at High School.
Wednesday January 16
0731 Alarm in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1208 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of N East St
1322 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
1741 Pick up subject on court order on E Pine St.
Thursday January 17
1059 Driving complaint coming into town from Lakeshore Dr. and Marshall Rd.
1229 Driving complaint coming into town from M 75 N and Old State Rd.
1642 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Division St.
1711 Parking complaint at Front St. and Water St.
1956 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Front St.
2207 Asst. Sheriff Dept. on Traffic stop at N Park/Vogel
2344 Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Boyne Av
Friday January 17 2019
0645 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls
1100 salvage Vehicle inspection.
1548 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
2039 Civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St.
2054 Property damage crash at Main and Front.
2118 Civil in the 300 block of E Division St.
2205 Disturbance in the 300 block of Vogel.
Saturday January 19
0821 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
0900 Assist with Mountain Bike Race
1300 Assisted with Women’s March downtown.
1406 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Bay St.
1427 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.
1813 PR at the VFW for the Fireman’s wild game dinner.
2109 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd and Court St.
2121 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Rd W.
2245 Assist motorist on Boyne City Rd near city limits.
Sunday January 20
0847 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
2006 Report of possible water leak, Wilson and Prospect.
Monday January 21
0322 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 N.
0800 Found checkbook turned in from Family Fare. Returned to owner
0800 Found wallet turned in from Family Fare
1639 PR at Middle School basketball.
1725 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
Tuesday January 22
0518 Assist. motorist on N. Lake St.
0530 Noise complaint in the 100 block of N Park St.
0610 Reduce Speed Ahead sign ran over Pleasant south of city limit.
1109 Citizen assist in the 100 block of S Park St
1721 PR at High School basketball games.
1911 Welfare check in the 800 block of S Park St
2354 Assist intoxicated subject on River St.
Wednesday January 23
0135 Civil dispute in the 600 block of Court
0440 Dispatch deer on Lake Shore at city limit.
0810 Juvenile Civil complaint from Brockway
1057 Vehicle inspections at Great Lakes Energy.
1141 911 hang up from the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1258 Suspicious situation reported from the 300 block of E Division St.
1333 Property damage crash at Lexamar Dr and Air Industrial Park Dr.
1421 Parking complaint in the 500 block of W. Michigan.
1644 Assist Sheriff Dept. at 131 and Metros.
1649 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls
1754 PR-High school wrestling
1819 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Old State and 75 N.
1911 Found two dogs running in the road at State and Cozy Nook. Dogs were returned back to the owner.
1911 Fraudulent phone calls complaint.
2103 Parking complaint on Terrace St.
2110 911 hang up from the 200 block of S Lake St
2118 Citation issued for defective headlight, defective taillight. At Lake and Vogel.
2327 Citizen assist on W Water St
Thursday January 24
0243 Snow removal tow from Front St downtown.
0250 Snow removal tow from Front St downtown.
0703 Assist Sheriff Dept. at M-75 S and Magnet Dr.
0810 Bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St
1140 Report of strong smell of natural gas in the area of Trent and Second
1148 Suspicious situation reported on Douglas St.
1907 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75 S.
Friday January 25
0206 Found a car in the snowbank, Front St near W Main.
0622 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Camp Daggett Rd
0710 Alarm in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.
0729 Property damage crash at W Michigan and Charlevoix St.
1010 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of Front St
1320 Welfare check requested in the 400 block of Front St
1342 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St
1740 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S
2140 Motorist assist High St and Boyne Av
Saturday January 26
0043 Snow removal tow from the 100 block of Water St
0251 Abandoned bicycle on N Lake St.
0506 Dispatched injured deer in road, Marshall and Forest Way
0853 Vehicle unlock on Union St
0911 PR at Library for Distracted Driving Open House
1026 Report of poor road conditions at Charlevoix St. and W. Michigan Ave.
1410 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1748 Welfare check in the 400 block of Grant St.
Sunday January 27
0150 Arrest subject for OWI on N East St. Passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrant.
0319 Arrest subject on 4 counts Felonious Assault in the 600 block of E Main St
1026 Report of a dog running at large on Water St. Owner picked him up.
1201 Property damage crash at W Division and Pleasant
1713 Vehicle in the ditch at N. Park St. and State St.
1730 Driving complaint on 75 S coming towards town.
1810 Assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at M 75 S near city limits
2231 Assist Sheriff Deptartment at Mountain Pass and Deer Lake Road.