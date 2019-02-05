Boyne City Police reports

See the latest Boyne City Police incident reports. This batch runs from Jan. 14-27

Monday January 14

1400 Threats complaint at the PD.

1405 health and safety concerns on Pine Pointe Trl

1732 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

2033 Assist with civil property return on S East St.

2553 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

Tuesday January 15

0850 Citation issued for for disregarding stop sign on Lake St

1624 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of n East St.

1813 PR at High School.

2035 PR at High School.

Wednesday January 16

0731 Alarm in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1208 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of N East St

1322 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1741 Pick up subject on court order on E Pine St.

Thursday January 17

1059 Driving complaint coming into town from Lakeshore Dr. and Marshall Rd.

1229 Driving complaint coming into town from M 75 N and Old State Rd.

1642 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Division St.

1711 Parking complaint at Front St. and Water St.

1956 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Front St.

2207 Asst. Sheriff Dept. on Traffic stop at N Park/Vogel

2344 Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

Friday January 17 2019

0645 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

1100 salvage Vehicle inspection.

1548 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

2039 Civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St.

2054 Property damage crash at Main and Front.

2118 Civil in the 300 block of E Division St.

2205 Disturbance in the 300 block of Vogel.

Saturday January 19

0821 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0900 Assist with Mountain Bike Race

1300 Assisted with Women’s March downtown.

1406 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Bay St.

1427 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.

1813 PR at the VFW for the Fireman’s wild game dinner.

2109 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd and Court St.

2121 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Rd W.

2245 Assist motorist on Boyne City Rd near city limits.

Sunday January 20

0847 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2006 Report of possible water leak, Wilson and Prospect.

Monday January 21

0322 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 N.

0800 Found checkbook turned in from Family Fare. Returned to owner

1639 PR at Middle School basketball.

1725 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

Tuesday January 22

0518 Assist. motorist on N. Lake St.

0530 Noise complaint in the 100 block of N Park St.

0610 Reduce Speed Ahead sign ran over Pleasant south of city limit.

1109 Citizen assist in the 100 block of S Park St

1721 PR at High School basketball games.

1911 Welfare check in the 800 block of S Park St

2354 Assist intoxicated subject on River St.

Wednesday January 23

0135 Civil dispute in the 600 block of Court

0440 Dispatch deer on Lake Shore at city limit.

0810 Juvenile Civil complaint from Brockway

1057 Vehicle inspections at Great Lakes Energy.

1141 911 hang up from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1258 Suspicious situation reported from the 300 block of E Division St.

1333 Property damage crash at Lexamar Dr and Air Industrial Park Dr.

1421 Parking complaint in the 500 block of W. Michigan.

1644 Assist Sheriff Dept. at 131 and Metros.

1649 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

1754 PR-High school wrestling

1819 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Old State and 75 N.

1911 Found two dogs running in the road at State and Cozy Nook. Dogs were returned back to the owner.

1911 Fraudulent phone calls complaint.

2103 Parking complaint on Terrace St.

2110 911 hang up from the 200 block of S Lake St

2118 Citation issued for defective headlight, defective taillight. At Lake and Vogel.

2327 Citizen assist on W Water St

Thursday January 24

0243 Snow removal tow from Front St downtown.

0703 Assist Sheriff Dept. at M-75 S and Magnet Dr.

0810 Bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1140 Report of strong smell of natural gas in the area of Trent and Second

1148 Suspicious situation reported on Douglas St.

1907 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75 S.

Friday January 25

0206 Found a car in the snowbank, Front St near W Main.

0622 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Camp Daggett Rd

0710 Alarm in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.

0729 Property damage crash at W Michigan and Charlevoix St.

1010 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of Front St

1320 Welfare check requested in the 400 block of Front St

1342 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1740 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S

2140 Motorist assist High St and Boyne Av

Saturday January 26

0043 Snow removal tow from the 100 block of Water St

0251 Abandoned bicycle on N Lake St.

0506 Dispatched injured deer in road, Marshall and Forest Way

0853 Vehicle unlock on Union St

0911 PR at Library for Distracted Driving Open House

1026 Report of poor road conditions at Charlevoix St. and W. Michigan Ave.

1410 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1748 Welfare check in the 400 block of Grant St.

Sunday January 27

0150 Arrest subject for OWI on N East St. Passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrant.

0319 Arrest subject on 4 counts Felonious Assault in the 600 block of E Main St

1026 Report of a dog running at large on Water St. Owner picked him up.

1201 Property damage crash at W Division and Pleasant

1713 Vehicle in the ditch at N. Park St. and State St.

1730 Driving complaint on 75 S coming towards town.

1810 Assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at M 75 S near city limits

2231 Assist Sheriff Deptartment at Mountain Pass and Deer Lake Road.